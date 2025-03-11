Abu Dhabi, UAE – Oracle partner and UAE-based technology company, Open Innovation AI, today announced a collaboration with Oracle to help public and private sector organizations across the EMEA accelerate the adoption and deployment of sovereign AI solutions. Through its collaboration with Oracle, Open Innovation AI aims to enable organizations across the EMEA to harness the power of sovereign AI and maximize their ROI while complying with local regulations and data security requirements.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) AI infrastructure, which includes unique bare metal GPU instances, is powering Open Innovation AI’s end-to-end sovereign AI platform. This enables Open Innovation AI to efficiently, effectively, and intuitively manage GPUs at scale. As part of the collaboration, Oracle is offering Open Innovation AI’s sovereign platform to its own customer base.

“Our collaboration with Oracle marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to sovereign AI solutions across the EMEA and beyond ,” said Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO, Open Innovation AI. “By leveraging Oracle’s industry-leading cloud offerings and AI infrastructure, we are poised to deliver strong AI capabilities to both public and private sector organizations, fostering a new era of innovation and technological advancement.”

“Oracle’s collaboration with Open Innovation AI will help transform EMEA’s AI landscape with innovative solutions that address local priorities,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE country leader, Oracle. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing secure, scalable, and high-performance AI and cloud infrastructure that empowers our partners to achieve exceptional outcomes for our customers.”

About Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI is a technology company that specializes in developing advanced solutions for managing AI workloads. Its flagship product, the Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), orchestrates complex AI tasks efficiently across diverse infrastructures. The platform is hardware-agnostic, optimized for various GPU hardware, and facilitates seamless integration and scalability for enterprise AI applications. Open Innovation AI focuses on simplifying AI workload management and making AI technologies accessible to organizations of all sizes.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

