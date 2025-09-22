Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Industry leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation designed to accelerate the UAE’s digital economy and help realise the country’s vision to be the world’s most prepared country for AI, will be the key focus for Oracle at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai.

Leading with the ‘Enterprise Ready AI’ theme, visitors will experience how with its unique distributed cloud strategy, Oracle is helping organisations deploy AI across every business function and daily workflows using over 200 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Data Platform, and Generative AI embedded Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Oracle will also highlight its sovereign cloud capability that is helping government entities accelerate AI adoption and manage strategic public sector data in alignment with theirdigital sovereignty requirements.

“Our theme, ‘Enterprise-Ready AI’, reflects proven readiness of Oracle AI solutions including Generative AI and AI agent platform that have delivered measurable outcomes and a clear path from pilot to production across diverse industries and use cases” said Miguel Vega, senior vice president - Database Platform & Cloud Infrastructure, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa - Oracle. “At GITEX, we will show how Oracle is helping organisations move beyond AI experimentation to real business impact at scale.”

At GITEX 2025, visitors to Oracle’s booth can experience the power of Oracle Generative AI through an interactive demo that creates lifelike, customisable video avatars in seconds. Guests can choose styles, personalise messages in multiple languages, and instantly generate avatars that can be downloaded and shared across social media platforms — showcasing the creativity, speed, and enterprise potential of Oracle’s Gen AI solutions.

The popular Oracle Red Bull Racing experience is also making a comeback at GITEX 2025. Visitors can once again experience what it’s like to be at the wheels of the championship winning Formula 1™ car and learn about the role Oracle Cloud powered real time data plays in helping the team win.

Visitors to the Oracle booth will also learn why du, e&, xAI, Accor, Access Bank, Oracle Red Bull Racing and many more regional and global organizations have chosen Oracle Cloud solutions for driving major business transformations.

