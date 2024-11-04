Manama, Bahrain — Oracle has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” to open a dedicated Oracle Engineering Center in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This took place as part of the Gateway Gulf Forum 2024, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in its second edition with international participation from senior government officials, business leaders, and executives under the theme ‘Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region”.

Through this partnership, Oracle will offer technical training and certification to Bahrainis with the aim to strengthen Bahrain’s ICT talent pool and employ local talent in this field to drive digital innovation and growth. This initiative will also help meet the growing demand for Oracle Cloud solutions in the Gulf region.

The agreement with Oracle aligns with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities, under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour fund Tamkeen commented: "We are committed to equipping national talent with the necessary skills to meet the demands of the growing Information Technology sector in the job market, ensuring their competitiveness both locally and globally."

“Our training programs will support the growth of the Oracle partner ecosystem in Bahrain and provide an industry leading learning platform for local students” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president, Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, Oracle.

As part of the agreement, Oracle and Tamkeen will also collaborate to launch Oracle certification programs, supported by Tamkeen, to help develop and qualify Bahraini talent needed for the Oracle Engineering Hub. This initiative will also help supply local tech talent to Oracle partners establishing engineering and services hubs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, further strengthening Bahrain's position as a leading destination for technology innovation and investment.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

More information available at www.tamkeen.bh

Follow our official channels (@TamkeenBahrain)

For media inquiries, please contact: media@tamkeen.bh

For general information: support@tamkeen.bh

