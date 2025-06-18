Weyay Bank, Kuwait's first digital bank, is excited to announce a new exclusive offer designed to support its allowance customers who own their SELECT card. In collaboration with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), SELECT cardholders will now enjoy a 10% cashback at all KNPC stations across Kuwait.

This collaboration underscores the Bank’s commitment to providing practical support for students' daily expenses, especially those related to transportation. It also reflects the Bank's dedication to offering innovative digital banking solutions that seamlessly integrate with the dynamic lifestyles of Kuwaiti youth.

"The core idea behind launching the SELECT card and membership is to enhance the student experience and provide them with benefits that continuously evolve with their lifestyle," stated Fawaz Al-Nakib, Campaign and Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank. "Our collaboration with KNPC embodies this commitment by delivering tangible, direct offers that benefit students in their daily lives, particularly in transportation, which is a fundamental part of their routine."

A World of Benefits for SELECT Cardholders

In addition to the KNPC offer, SELECT cardholders continue to enjoy a wide array of exclusive benefits:

Food Delivery Cashback: a 40% monthly cashback on orders placed through platforms like Jahez.

Coffee Perks: 30% cashback on orders made via the Caribou Coffee app.

Exclusive Telecom Offers: special, competitively priced packages from stc Telecom Company through the digital store within the Weyay app.

Travel Discounts: up to 10% on Economy and Premium Economy flights and 5% on Business Class when booking with Emirates Airline.

Fitness Savings: discounts of up to 30% on gym memberships at popular fitness centers such as Flare Fitness and Shift Lagree.

All Weyay allowance customers can easily obtain the SELECT membership and card. A single step within the Weyay app activates the membership upon their first student allowance transfer and deposit into their Weyay account. SELECT cardholders can then immediately start using their digital card through the app, unlocking a new world of benefits with ease.