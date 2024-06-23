Cairo, Egypt: Ora Developers Egypt, the leading real estate developer known for delivering high-quality sustainable projects, has unveiled Club Side Towers and Club Residence Phase 2, the newest phase in ZED East, New Cairo, which are expected to be delivered in four years. Situated within the same cluster, Club Side Towers and Club Residence Phase 2 complement each other, offering a premium lifestyle.

Introducing the first residential tower in East Cairo, Club Side Towers stand as a new landmark symbolizing exclusivity with its distinctive elevated architectural design. Club Side Towers offer an exclusive living experience, making it a true residential masterpiece. Each unit is strategically designed to maximize breathtaking views, embodying the essence of luxury. The ground floor features a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fine restaurant, day-to-day facilities, and working spaces.

Overlooking ZED Sports Club East, Club Residence Phase 2 elevates the living experience beyond the successful first phase. This phase extends the architectural harmony of Club Residence by introducing a wider variety of typologies—not just apartments, but also duplexes and lofts—catering to a broader range of preferences.

Haitham Abdelazim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, stated: “Ora Developers Egypt aims to elevate the real estate scene by offering a wide range of luxury mixed-use projects and expanding to the outskirts of Cairo. We are thrilled to launch Club Residence Phase 2 and introduce Club Side Towers as the first residential tower in East Cairo. This step complements our unwavering journey in setting trends and shaping the Egyptian real estate market, as well as offering a wide range of units that cater to the diversified needs of our discerning clientele.”

It is worth mentioning that ZED East encompasses several residential components: Sage, Mint, Lime, Parsley, Club Residence, and Club Side Towers, as well as ZED Sports Club East, which offers state-of-the-art facilities, internationally certified coaches, a variety of academies and sports classes, and a full premium commercial experience. The destination is strategically located within a short distance from New Cairo, just a few minutes away from the New Capital, and is accessible via the end of South 90 Road, East Ring Road, Ain El Sokhna Road, and the Regional Ring Road.

About Ora Developers Group:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as London, Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora Developers Group’s developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt’s extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana by Ora, and SilverSands which is located on the North Coast. Ora Developers Egypt boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality.