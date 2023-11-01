Muscat: As part of OQ8’s social responsibility programme, a group of female college/university students and job seekers from all over Oman departed to the Jabal Akhdar this week on a 4 day outdoor training course with Outward Bound Oman to equip them with a number of essential basic skills and work ethics.

The course is part of “Mahara” partnership, between OQ8 and Outward Bound Oman. “Mahara” aims to support Omani youth and develop their capabilities through a unique learning experience outdoors along with a series of lectures and activities which will enhance key skills required by employers in the job market with a focus on core business ethics. Young people from Al Duqum government schools will experience Outward Bound Oman’s Skills for Life course, while college/university students and job seekers will experience Outward Bound Oman’s Next Generation course.

Jasim bin Hassan al Ajmi, Head of Corporate Identity and Culture at OQ8 commented “We are proud to be joining forces with a prominent experiential learning organisation like OBO; a landmark partnership that reflects our shared commitment to unleashing the boundless potential of Oman’s youth.

Through a series of outdoor activities and experiences, the course presents a unique opportunity for participants to expand their professional network and develop their personal and professional skillset, equipping them with in-depth, cross-field knowledge that elevates them to the forefront of their respective industries and communities.

At OQ8, we are steadfastly forging ahead on our journey of fostering the prosperity of Oman’s communities through strategic social investments that enable the evolution of a generation of future leaders, in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Mohammed Al Zadjali, Acting Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman, stated "We appreciate the continuous support of OQ8, which will enable many Omani youth to participate in our outdoor courses, providing them with valuable life, work, and educational skills. Since starting in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has become a pioneering organization committed to develop the national talent in the Sultanate of Oman in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Since being established in Oman in 2009, Outward Bound Oman is seen as a national asset and investment in the sustainable development of Oman in developing the nation’s talent in line with Vision 2040, delivering training for more than 23,000 individuals, with three international standard training centres.

About OQ8:

OQ8 is a Joint Venture (JV) between OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI). This strategic partnership between OQ and KPI has been established in the incorporation of OQ8, based in Duqm located in the South East Al Wusta Governorate of the Sultanate of Oman. This gives the project a strategic maritime location and a competitive advantage being in the path of international shipping lines in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea thus easing the process of transport in and out of the region.

Once commissioned, the refinery will have the capacity to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and LPG are to be its primary products.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman is an educational not for profit foundation established by ministerial decision and is part of the international Outward Bound community that started in Wales in 1941. Outward Bound Oman uses the mountains and deserts of Oman to run adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programmes that equip people with valuable skills for education, work and life. The pogrammes are delivered to young people from both inside and outside of Oman, with professional development programmes for a growing number of leading companies in the region, as well as bespoke leadership and team development courses.

