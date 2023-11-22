The global leadership team is expected to visit the region in November, and kick-off this new phase of growth, underscoring the region’s growing importance for the brand.

Playing a key role in sports events like Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Active Show, and Tough Mudder, the brand also aims to become the gold standard for sports nutrition in the region, raise awareness about nutrition, health & sports, and help everyone “unlock more potential within themselves.”

Dubai, UAE: Optimum Nutrition, the undisputed world’s #1 sports nutrition brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, today unveiled its new roadmap for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META). A preferred & trusted sports nutrition brand in the region, Optimum Nutrition is expanding its footprint by raising awareness of holistic fitness, partnering with government-helmed initiatives, and rallying the athletic communities with expert and authentic advice.

A gold standard for proteins and sports-nutrition supplements for over 35 years globally, Optimum Nutrition has touched the lives of numerous reputed athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Its goal-based product range caters to diverse fitness objectives like building lean muscle or bulking up, maximizing athletic performance, and achieving overall physical and mental well-being. Egyptian, Saudi-Leage footballer Ahmed Hegazy is among Optimum Nutrition’s esteemed proponents in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Commenting on the road ahead for Optimum Nutrition, Satyavrat Pendharkar, Regional Vice President - Greater China, South Asia & META, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said: “A culture of sports and holistic fitness is shaping up in the region, catalyzed by governments’ continued initiatives and advocacy. As someone uniquely positioned to add to the sporting momentum, with global outreach, decades of experience, and deep regional insights, Optimum Nutrition aims to share vital knowledge of physical and mental health, support and participate in government initiatives, and help not only athletes but every single individual unlock more potential within themselves.”

A testament to Optimum Nutrition’s commitment to the regional sporting cause is its participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (30x30), Dubai Active Show and Tough Mudder UAE & KSA. Parent entity Glanbia’s global leaders are set to grace the Dubai Active Show on November 20th in a strong display of the company’s growing focus on the region, and kick-off the next phase of expansion here. Optimum Nutrition is hosting awareness-oriented boot camps by iconic fitness superstars Giovanni Garaba, Asal Nemati, and Eryc Ortiz at the Dubai Active Show, setting the stage for its next growth cycle in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Optimum Nutrition’s determination and dedication towards quality are exemplified by the verifiable fact that it rejects more raw “whey” most commonly used protein ingredient than what most brands sell as the final product..

Glanbia Performance Nutrition is the no.1 sports nutrition company in the world. Ipsos’ Brand Health Tracking research pegged the awareness and consideration of Optimum Nutrition in UAE at 95% and 85%, respectively figures that are unparalleled in the region. The brand is now looking to use its expertise and leadership position to give back, engage, and connect with local sports and fitness communities, helming a fitness movement in the region.

“Optimum Nutrition’s undisputed global pedigree in sports nutrition will immensely benefit the regional sports and fitness community. The rising ‘conscious consumerism’ in META has created an appetite for sports nutrition produced through environmentally responsible processes, quality raw materials, and state-of-the-art facilities. Those are the time-honoured hallmarks of Optimum Nutrition,” asserted Karim Gabriel, Head of Marketing & New Businesses - META, Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Regional focus from a global brand of Optimum Nutrition’s calibre heralds greater sporting glory in the future, drawing upon the UAE’s highest-ever medal haul at the recent Asian Games.

About Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition is the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand and a subsidiary of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, a company with a presence in over 100 markets globally. Optimum Nutrition has been fuelling recoveries for more than 35 years, inspiring people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. Glanbia’s branded products are appealing to customers and athletes with a range of fitness aspirations. In recent years, Glanbia has catered to the growing health-conscious consumerism through plant-based proteins and convenient online shopping channels. Supported by technologies, the parent company and its subsidiaries are continuously transforming to increase efficiencies and meet the growing demand for high-quality sports nutrition while leading the industry’s sustainability transition.

