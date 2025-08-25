Dubai / Riyadh – OPTIMA, a forward-looking facility management solution consultancy, has entered a strategic partnership with FMTECH, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) organization and leading Saudi-based FM provider. The collaboration will focus on delivering fully integrated, technology-enabled FM solutions across the Kingdom in support of Vision 2030.

The partnership brings together OPTIMA’s global expertise in FM strategy, digital planning, and data-driven operations with FMTECH’s national delivery footprint and ISO-certified systems. Together, the firms will redefine how facilities in the region are managed, combining strategy, execution, and innovation to drive measurable value for clients and communities.

“OPTIMA brings the strategic planning, digital insight, and data-driven FM expertise needed to help scale and elevate delivery across the Kingdom,” said Dani Ghandour, Managing Director at OPTIMA. “Partnering with FMTECH, a highly successful organization with significant operational reach, enables us, as a combined team, to offer truly integrated solutions that align with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”

This market-leading partnership will play a critical role in supporting KSA’s national infrastructure through comprehensive service offerings, including operations and maintenance, energy and utility management, waste management, and consulting. As a combined team, OPTIMA and FMTECH are uniquely positioned to contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation through sustainable and efficient FM models.

Eng. Marwan Bouez, Acting CEO of FMTECH, stated: "This partnership represents a significant step towards building a global facilities management ecosystem that aligns with local market requirements. It leverages distinguished international expertise along with national implementation capabilities. We are committed to establishing an integrated platform capable of addressing current project challenges and future aspirations, which are in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030."

OPTIMA is an independent Facility Management Consultancy and an Allied Practice of KEO International Consultants. It delivers innovative, data-driven FM solutions designed to optimize asset value, reduce operational costs, and extend asset lifespans. With a focus on technology and client collaboration, OPTIMA offers a fresh, modern approach to facilities management across the GCC and beyond.

FMTech is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) organization and a leading Saudi-owned facilities management company, delivering a full suite of integrated services including operations and maintenance, energy management, waste management, and FM consulting. Committed to sustainability, innovation, and regulatory excellence, FMTECH supports clients across multiple sectors with solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Kingdom.

