OpenWay, the only best-in-class global payments software provider, opened its second office in Vietnam, bringing the number of OpenWay hubs in Asia to 7, and over 20 globally. According to McKinsey, emerging markets in Asia are the fastest-growing economies globally.

While a new office is significant, it is just one aspect of OpenWay’s broader global strategy focused on building a network of distributed hubs.

OpenWay, the only best-in-class global payments software provider as rated by Aite and known for providing its payment solutions to large financial institutions like Nexi, LOTTE, Network International, Comdata and Banesco, is expanding its reach in Emerging Asia with the opening of a new hub in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This latest addition marks OpenWay's second hub in Vietnam, complementing its existing office in Hanoi. Alongside its other Asian corporate hubs in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, OpenWay’s extensive hub network spans the Americas, MENA, and Europe, where its headquarters and four other hubs are located.

Rudy Gunawan, Managing Director of OpenWay Asia, states: “The world is moving towards distributed systems, which can only be provided by organizations who themselves have distributed architecture in their own company structure. OpenWay employs representatives of over 30 nationalities. We have more than twenty hubs globally, constantly sharing knowledge within joint projects. Our approach is to be closer to our clients and simultaneously maintain a global network of experts. To this aim, our distributed hub strategy allows us to effectively combine global and local expertise, quickly respond to changes, and ensure the high quality and sustainability of our company and its solutions.

“According to a McKinsey report, emerging markets in Asia will become one of three regions that will account for about 80% of the estimated $1.3 trillion in global banking revenue growth by 2025. So, we opened a new hub to address one of these markets. Already after 17 years of experience in Asia, OpenWay has built long-term relationships with the largest banks and top fintechs in the region such as LOTTE Finance, TIMO Digital Bank, SmartPay, JACCS, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Muamalat, Maya Philippines, Mirae Asset, and AIS.”

