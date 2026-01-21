Dubai, United Arab Emirates — OpenCX, an AI-native enterprise customer communication platform, has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator (participating for the second time) and X by Unifonic, with participation from MENA’s leading investment firm Shorooq - an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a Fund Manager and Sadu capital - as the company accelerates growth across global enterprise customers and prepares for expansion into the Gulf region.

The funding will support OpenCX’s next phase of growth as demand accelerates from enterprises seeking to manage increasingly complex, high-volume customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and messaging channels. The company is also preparing to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, where it plans to establish a regional office in the coming months as part of its broader GCC strategy.

Founded by Mohammad Gharbat and Mohammad Tabaza, OpenCX was built to address a persistent challenge facing large, regulated organizations: customer support and communication have become mission-critical, yet increasingly difficult to scale without sacrificing quality or control. The platform’s AI engine automates more than 70% of the end-to-end customer communication stack (support, phone calling, inbound, and outbound), enabling enterprises to operate at scale while maintaining high standards of responsiveness and empathy.

OpenCX began as an open-source project used by tens of thousands of developers before evolving into a commercial platform focused on enterprise-scale customer communication. Today, the company is positioning itself as a core system for organizations seeking to modernize how they engage with customers in an AI-driven economy.

Unlike traditional automation tools, OpenCX’s technology is designed to understand complex context and orchestrate multi-step communication flows that feel human rather than scripted. Its AI agents are trained to handle nuanced customer interactions across departments and channels, allowing enterprises to manage growth without operational bottlenecks.

“Enterprises today aren’t struggling with customer support volume alone—they’re struggling with complexity,” said Mohammad Gharbat, CEO and co-founder of OpenCX. “Our focus has always been on helping organizations scale confidently, without customer communication becoming a limiting factor. OpenCX is built to operate where the stakes are high, the workflows are complex, and trust matters.”

OpenCX serves enterprises operating in regulated and mission-critical sectors, including fintech, healthcare, and large-scale consumer platforms. Customers include MoneyGram.com , More.com, Viva.com, and Mollie.com. The company’s engagement model typically includes a demo-led evaluation followed by a one-month, risk-free implementation with no operational disruption, and an outcome-based pricing structure tied directly to successful automation.

“Enterprises across the region are facing unprecedented scale and complexity in how they engage with customers,” said Tina Daher, Principal at Shorooq. “OpenCX is building infrastructure-grade AI that enables organizations to grow without customer communication becoming a constraint. This is exactly the kind of foundational technology we look to back.”

Looking ahead, OpenCX views the Middle East - particularly Saudi Arabia - as a key growth market. The company plans to hire locally and work closely with regional enterprises, viewing the Kingdom’s accelerating AI adoption as a major growth driver into 2026.

As enterprises globally rethink how customer engagement is delivered in an AI-driven world, OpenCX is positioning itself as the platform of record for organizations that need to scale communication without compromising quality, trust, or control.

About OpenCX

OpenCX is an AI-powered enterprise customer communication platform that automates over 70% of customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and messaging channels. Designed for complex, high-volume, and regulated environments, OpenCX enables enterprises to scale customer engagement with empathy, reliability, and operational confidence.

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-strategyl investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



Visit us at www.shorooq.com

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

