Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced that Open Innovation AI, a leader in sovereign AI infrastructure orchestration and agentic AI platforms, will bring Open Innovation AI's sovereign AI stack to Core42's customers, with its AI Apps accessible through the Compass API platform.

The integration will enable Core42 customers to access Open Innovation AI Apps through Compass as part of a broader set of enterprise AI application capabilities available on the platform. The arrangement is designed to give organizations greater flexibility in adopting AI applications within governed, scalable, and sovereign-ready environments.

Core42 Compass API Platform gives developers and enterprise teams secure, scalable access to generative AI through a unified API to leading open and closed-source models, with sovereign deployment, data residency, and jurisdictional control built into the platform. Deployed via Core42’s AI Cloud, Compass operates within a high-performance, fully managed environment that allows organizations to run and scale AI workloads on demand across a range of compute infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Open Innovation AI Apps will be deployed natively on Core42's tenant and delivered to end customers as a SaaS offering, fully integrated with Compass. In addition, Core42 customers with on-premises requirements will be able to access Open Innovation AI’s broader sovereign stack, including Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), Open Innovation Kubernetes (OIK8), and Open Innovation AI Apps.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Abed Benaichouche, Co-founder and CEO, Open Innovation AI said, “Sovereign AI is becoming a strategic requirement, not a technology choice. Core42 has established the infrastructure foundation that enables nations and enterprises to retain full control over their data, models, and operations. Together, we bring an end-to-end AI stack that enables secure, scalable deployment across multi-silicon environments, ensuring the level of performance, flexibility, and independence that modern governments and enterprises now require.”

The integration is designed to support a broad range of enterprise needs. Organizations already operating on Core42’s infrastructure can extend their AI capabilities through applications available on Compass. Those adopting advanced AI for the first time can access agentic enterprise AI apps capabilities, within a governed, production-ready environment. For organizations requiring greater control over their deployment environment, Open Innovation AI’s broader stack can also support AI workloads across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments

Sherif Tawfik, Chief Business Officer at Core42, said, “Compass is designed to provide enterprises with a secure and scalable way to access models, tools, and AI applications through a unified platform. The integration of Open Innovation AI Apps reflects our broader approach to enabling a growing ecosystem of technology providers to make their capabilities available to Core42 customers. Our focus is to give organizations the infrastructure, control, and flexibility they need to move AI from experimentation into real-world deployment.”

The collaboration adds to Core42’s growing portfolio of technology integrations across Compass and AI Cloud. It reflects a continued focus on enabling organizations to deploy AI with the performance, control, and operational consistency required for real-world, production-scale use.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

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communications@core42.ai

About Open Innovation AI

Open Innovation AI is a UAE-based technology company enabling enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence through a sovereign, hardware-agnostic platform. Its core product, the Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), delivers GPU orchestration and full lifecycle management for AI workloads, from development to deployment. The company also offers OI AI Security, a solution for testing and securing AI models and applications, helping organizations deploy trusted AI systems at scale.

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press@openinnovation.ai