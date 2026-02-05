Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has signed a series of strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Web Summit Qatar 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading digital enabler and trusted partner for businesses and institutions across the country.

Senior Leadership Demonstrates Strategic Commitment

The signing ceremonies brought together global technology leaders and national stakeholders, with Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ooredoo Qatar, attending to underscore the strategic importance of these collaborations.

Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer, participated in a panel discussion on digital transformation, while Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, Chief Business Officer (CBO), delivered a masterclass highlighting Ooredoo’s leadership in cloud, AI, and enterprise connectivity.

Showcasing Next-Generation Digital Solutions

Ooredoo showcased a selected portfolio of next-generation digital solutions designed to accelerate Qatar’s digital transformation. Highlights included Obot, Ooredoo’s intelligent AI-powered digital assistant delivering seamless, personalised 24/7 customer engagement; Oracle Alloy, its locally managed sovereign cloud platform ensuring secure, in-country data hosting; Ooredoo IoT Connect Suite, enabling real-time monitoring and intelligent asset management; Connected Workforce Hub, enhancing productivity through integrated digital workflows; and Web Application Security Testing, strengthening organisations’ cyber resilience.

Strategic Partnership Announcements

Dell Technologies: AI-as-a-Service on Sovereign Cloud

Ooredoo signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Dell Technologies to develop AI-as-a-Service offerings through Ooredoo’s Sovereign AI Cloud. The agreement was signed by Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, CBO at Ooredoo

Qatar, and Travers Nicholas, Managing Director, North Gulf at Dell Technologies. Powered by Dell, the planned platform will enable organisations to access secure and scalable AI capabilities within a locally governed cloud infrastructure, supporting innovation and operational efficiency across multiple sectors.

Splunk (Cisco Systems): Enhanced Managed Security Services

As part of its commitment to digital resilience, Ooredoo entered into a strategic partnership with Splunk, a Cisco Systems subsidiary, to enhance managed security services for B2B customers. The partnership was signed by Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, CBO at Ooredoo Qatar, and Hasan Khan, Country Manager at Splunk (Cisco). Under this agreement, Ooredoo will deliver advanced Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions through its Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) offering, supported by Splunk’s technological expertise, training, integration tools, and co-marketing initiatives.

Nutanix: Enterprise Cloud Platform for Digital Transformation

Ooredoo also signed a strategic agreement with Nutanix to support digital transformation initiatives for key enterprise customers, including Qatar Airways. The agreement was signed by Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, CBO at Ooredoo Qatar, and Mohammad Abulhouf, General Manager and Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at Nutanix. The collaboration delivers an automated private cloud platform supporting multi-cloud and multi-tenant environments, enabling secure deployment of diverse technology stacks with unified governance, resilience, and scalability.

Msheireb Properties: Integrated Smart City Platform

Ooredoo announced a major partnership with Msheireb Properties to implement and operate an integrated smart city platform for five years, supporting Qatar’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district. The agreement was signed by Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, CBO at Ooredoo Qatar, and Ali Al Kuwari, CEO at Msheireb Properties. The platform will integrate data from multiple ELV systems and third-party applications into a unified dashboard, enabling advanced monitoring of mobility, sustainability, security, safety, facilities management, and property operations. AI-powered analytics and digital twin technologies will be used to deliver predictive services and enhance user experience.

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC)

Ooredoo signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) to explore areas of potential collaboration. The MoU reflects a shared intent to work together on mutually beneficial opportunities, leveraging the strengths of both organisations.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB): Digital & Beyond Ventures Platform

Ooredoo signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) to launch the “Digital & Beyond Ventures” platform, transforming the Digital Lighthouse incubator into a joint investment platform for high-potential technology startups. The agreement was signed by Hassan Ismail Al-Emadi, CBO at Ooredoo Qatar, and Mohammed Abdulsalam Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Business Incubation and Venture Investment at QDB. The partnership will support early-stage innovation, expand market access, and accelerate the growth of local and international ventures, strengthening Qatar’s knowledge-based digital economy.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the partnerships, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “These strategic partnerships reflect our commitment to building a secure, intelligent, and connected digital ecosystem for Qatar. By working with leading global and regional partners, we are enabling our customers to innovate with confidence, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities. Through these agreements, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its strategic solutions portfolio, enhance the customer experience, and support the country’s digital economy by delivering advanced connectivity, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and smart city solutions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Supporting Qatar’s Digital Transformation Agenda

These partnerships reinforce Ooredoo’s long-term commitment to supporting Qatar’s digital transformation agenda and strengthening the country’s position as a regional technology hub. By continuing to collaborate with leading global and regional partners, Ooredoo remains focused on delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions that empower organisations, drive economic growth, and contribute to the sustainable development of Qatar’s digital economy in line with national development priorities.

