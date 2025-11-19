Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, successfully concluded its participation as the Official Telecom Sponsor of Rowad Qatar 2025, the country’s flagship entrepreneurship conference organised by Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

Held from 17 to 19 November 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Scaling, Sustaining and Succeeding,” the event brought together key players shaping Qatar’s innovation and startup ecosystem.

Now in its 11th edition, Rowad Qatar serves as the nation’s premier platform for entrepreneurship, bringing together startups, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), investors, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

As Official Telecom Sponsor, Ooredoo showcased its suite of solutions designed to support startups and SMEs at every stage of their growth, reinforcing its position as a trusted digital partner for Qatar’s business community.

Among the featured offerings were the Ooredoo Business App — providing SMEs with seamless digital onboarding, account management, and service activation—and Aamali Reach, Ooredoo’s latest customer engagement platform enabling SMEs to run targeted SMS campaigns and grow their customer base.

These were showcased alongside Ooredoo’s established portfolio of enterprise solutions, including the Business Collaboration Solution, enabling seamless communication and teamwork across organisations; Superfast Fibre Broadband for Businesses, ensuring high-speed, reliable connectivity; and Enterprise Mobility Solutions, keeping teams productive wherever they are.

Ooredoo also highlighted Microsoft 365, delivering essential productivity tools for hybrid workplaces, and Nojoom Business, the company’s dedicated loyalty programme offering exclusive benefits and rewards tailored for SMEs.

Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Ooredoo is committed to supporting the SME ecosystem in Qatar by providing advanced digital tools and connectivity solutions. Rowad Qatar 2025 is an ideal platform to engage with the business community and demonstrate how our services can drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.”

This sponsorship reinforces Ooredoo’s ongoing efforts to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses, enhance productivity, and contribute to Qatar’s vision of a knowledge-based, diversified economy, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ooredoo thanks all attendees who visited its booth and looks forward to continuing its support for startups, SMEs, and Qatar’s wider business community through innovative technology solutions.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.