Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, has proudly renewed its long-standing partnership with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), continuing as the official telecommunications sponsor of the Qatar National Football Team for the next three years, in the lead-up to the Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The sponsorship renewal was officially announced and signed at the QFA headquarters by Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, and Mansoor Al-Ansari, Secretary General of QFA.

This milestone agreement celebrates over 25 years of collaboration between Ooredoo and QFA, reinforcing Ooredoo’s dedication to supporting national sports, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within the community, and enhancing the fan experience across Qatar’s most prominent football events.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, said: “Our renewed partnership with QFA reflects Ooredoo’s long-standing commitment to elevating sports in Qatar and enriching the nation’s football culture. As we move towards the Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, we remain dedicated to supporting the national team and enhancing the fan experience through reliable, seamless connectivity.”

In turn, Mansour Mohammed Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the Qatar Football Association, said: “We are pleased to announce today the renewal of the sponsorship agreement with Ooredoo until 2028, under which it will continue to serve as the Official Telecommunications Partner of our Senior National Team. The team faces important upcoming commitments, starting with the FIFA™ Arab Cup Qatar 2025, followed by our participation in the FIFA™ World Cup 2026, in addition to other future tournaments and engagements.”

He added: “There is no doubt that this sponsorship will provide real added value and ideal support for the Senior National Team and for the objectives of the Qatar Football Association, in line with the federation’s vision and strategy. It also reflects the strength of the relationship we share with our partners at Ooredoo, and we look forward to activating this sponsorship in ways that bring positive benefits to both sides.”

Ooredoo remains committed to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring fans closer to the action, ensuring seamless connectivity and innovative digital experiences as Qatar prepares for major regional and international tournaments.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

