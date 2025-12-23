Ahmed Gab Allah: We have an integrated strategy for the cemetery sector in Egypt… Our services have impacted the lives of more than one million people inside and outside Egypt.

Cairo: SOKNA, the first and leading company in funeral organization and services in Egypt, revealed progress in its discussions with various relevant state authorities over the past few weeks regarding the cemetery development file, amid the state’s direction toward building new cemeteries and rehabilitating existing ones. The company explained that dialogue on this issue began more than a year ago and is still ongoing, during which numerous sessions were held with different state institutions, most notably the Ministry of Housing. These discussions addressed several key axes, reflecting the state’s commitment to improving the management of this sector in a planned and innovative manner, for the first time in cooperation with the private sector.

Ahmed Gab Allah, Founder and CEO of SOKNA, stated during the press conference held by the company today that SOKNA possesses a comprehensive master plan featuring modern architectural designs for establishing new cemeteries in Egypt, which has already been submitted to the relevant authorities in the past period. He clarified that the project’s feasibility study is fully prepared, in addition to investors being ready to inject capital in support of SOKNA immediately upon the completion of discussions with the state.

Gab Allah explained that the company looks forward to forming a strategic partnership with the state to cooperate in addressing many existing challenges related to cemeteries and aspects of human dignity, thereby enabling the private sector to share these burdens alongside the state, in line with practices adopted in many countries around the world, and to provide integrated services to citizens in this regard. He noted that cemetery development is a natural extension of the company’s vision, launched seven years ago in this field, as SOKNA’s vision centers on establishing a cemetery project that offers a comprehensive, humane, and civilized experience—not merely physical structures.

He added that these studies enable SOKNA to establish cemeteries that adhere to religious regulations and Egyptian social customs and traditions. The company also possesses detailed research on cemetery development locally and internationally, as well as studies based on operational data that enabled it to identify logistical challenges over seven years across cemeteries throughout Egypt.

Gab Allah clarified that there are three main pillars for the long-term strategic partnership the company seeks to establish with the state. These include: developing modern cemeteries with high-quality standards; rehabilitating existing cemeteries and relocating unsuitable ones; and a public cemeteries pillar, which would be accessible to low-income citizens and the most vulnerable groups, as is currently implemented in many countries worldwide.

Gab Allah announced the opening of public registration of interest for the cemetery project via the company’s hotline (16297), with no financial commitments required, granting registrants priority once the project implementation begins.

He noted that SOKNA has already had, for four years, a program aimed at assisting those wishing to relocate the remains of their loved ones to other cemeteries, after receiving numerous requests from clients for this service. This prompted the company to launch a specialized program for remains relocation in a humane and professional manner that adheres to religious standards, through a trained team—achieving high customer satisfaction among service beneficiaries.

Gab Allah stated that the comprehensive survey conducted by the company across all cemeteries in Egypt revealed a shortage in the number of available burial plots, with many people facing difficulty purchasing or obtaining graves due to increased demand compared to supply. This represents a significant burden on the state, especially with rising migration to new cities, the unsuitability of some existing burial plots, and the presence of cemeteries lacking proper legal documentation.

He confirmed that a large number of clients are awaiting SOKNA’s project in partnership with the state to provide burial plots for their families, noting that the company already has a database of individuals interested in purchasing the new burial plots to be developed according to modern, organized standards—whether from existing clients or those engaging with the company specifically for this purpose.

Gab Allah pointed out that SOKNA achieved a growth rate of 85% compared to 2024, while the number of services provided increased by 31% year-on-year. Since its launch, SOKNA’s services have impacted the lives of more than one million people inside and outside Egypt, with a customer satisfaction rate of 99.5%.

He added that SOKNA’s corporate revenue growth tripled compared to last year, while individual revenue growth increased by 84%.

Gab Allah concluded by reaffirming the company’s commitment to launching additional technological services during the coming year, to be announced in the first quarter of 2026, as part of its digital transformation strategy. He noted that 92% of SOKNA’s financial transactions are now fully digital, aligning with the state’s strategy toward digital transformation and financial inclusion.

About SOKNA

SOKNA is the first company in Egypt to provide comprehensive funeral organization services, offering care and respect for the deceased at the end of their journey. From the moment of passing, SOKNA assumes full responsibility for delivering all logistical services with efficiency and professionalism, allowing family members to focus on what matters most: honoring the memory of their departed loved ones.