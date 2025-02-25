With the deployment of Ericsson Mediation, Ooredoo Qatar will benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and more proactive management of growing data demands, supporting advanced use cases and revenue-generating opportunities.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Ooredoo Qatar have further strengthened their partnership with the integration of Ericsson Mediation into Ooredoo Qatar’s network. This strategic decision enables Ooredoo Qatar to harness 5G monetization, enhance operational efficiency, and support an expanding array of digital transformation use cases.

With rapid growth in data consumption and increasing demands on 5G infrastructure, Ericsson Mediation will provide Ooredoo Qatar with advanced features and functionalities to handle the volume, velocity, and variety of data. It extracts real business value from data while offering a future-proof platform that supports evolving data interfaces and attributes. This accelerates the development of data pipelines, enabling faster time-to-market for new services.

Cloud-native by design, Ericsson Mediation enables Ooredoo Qatar to streamline operations, improve resource utilization, enhance flexibility, and ensure compliance with security standards. It also provides Ooredoo Qatar with a strong foundation for future development of data-driven initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and analytics.

By leveraging the scalability and efficiency of Ericsson’s cloud-native technology, Ooredoo Qatar anticipates significant reductions in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), along with gains in flexibility and agility—essential for meeting evolving market demands and capitalizing on new revenue-generating opportunities.

Ericsson Mediation is integral to Ooredoo Qatar’s broader transformation efforts, enabling enhanced data handling and real-time processing to support workflow modernization.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, says: "Our longstanding partnership with Ericsson reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing our digital infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge services to our customers. By adopting cloud-native Ericsson Mediation, we are supporting our 5G monetization strategy and setting the foundation for advanced data analytics and AI-driven initiatives that will drive operational efficiency and unlock new business opportunities."

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson North Middle East and Africa, says: "We are proud to support Ooredoo Qatar in its transformation journey with our cloud-native Ericsson Mediation. This deployment exemplifies our commitment to delivering agile, scalable solutions that help our partners thrive in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape. Together, we are empowering Ooredoo Qatar to achieve its digital transformation objectives and deliver seamless, innovative experiences to its customers."

By enhancing its Business and Operations Support Systems capabilities with Ericsson Mediation, Ooredoo Qatar is well-positioned to remain agile in the competitive 5G market, fully equipped to meet evolving customer needs and future technological advancements.

With over 240 customers worldwide and proven performance in handling over a billion data records daily, Ericsson Mediation is a robust, stable, scalable, and trustworthy platform.

-Ends-

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

About Ooredoo:

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

