Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, will return as Diamond Sponsor of Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from 1 to 4 February 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), building on the success and strong momentum of previous editions.

As one of the world’s largest technology gatherings, Web Summit Qatar will once again bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and global technology leaders to discuss the future of innovation and business. The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 30,000 attendees, alongside 700+ investors and 1,500+ startups from around the world.

Aligned with the event, Ooredoo will showcase its vision under the theme “Empowering Tomorrow: AI, Connectivity & Startup Innovation”, highlighting how advanced connectivity and digital solutions are enabling innovation, accelerating business growth, and supporting Qatar’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

Throughout the four-day event, Ooredoo’s presence will centre on an immersive Innovation Hub Pavilion, offering visitors a dynamic, experience-led journey that reflects the company’s contribution to Qatar’s digital transformation. The pavilion will showcase a broad range of digital capabilities, spanning AI-driven solutions, advanced connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity services, smart industry applications, and digital business platforms. Dedicated startup collaboration pods will also form part of the experience, featuring selected startups and their technologies within Ooredoo’s digital ecosystem.

Moving beyond traditional exhibition formats, the pavilion is designed around storytelling, interaction, and real-world use cases. Visitors will engage with live demonstrations, intuitive AI-powered interfaces, immersive digital environments, and collaborative spaces that foster dialogue, partnerships, and innovation.

Commenting on Ooredoo’s participation, Hassan Ismael Al Emadi, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Our sponsorship of Web Summit Qatar as Diamond Sponsor reflects Ooredoo’s long-term commitment to enabling Qatar’s digital future. Connectivity today is more than infrastructure—it is an engine for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. Through this global platform, we are proud to showcase how Ooredoo is enabling businesses, startups, and institutions to turn ideas into impact, in line with Qatar’s National Digital Strategy 2030.”

Web Summit Qatar has seen rapid growth since its inaugural Middle East edition in 2024, welcoming over 15,000 participants in its first year and exceeding 25,000 attendees in 2025. The event has quickly become a cornerstone of Qatar’s global technology calendar, reinforcing the country’s position as a hub for entrepreneurship, investment, and digital leadership.

Through its Diamond Sponsorship of Web Summit Qatar 2026, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its position as a trusted digital partner—driving innovation, enabling smart solutions, and connecting the ambitions of today with the opportunities of tomorrow.

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

