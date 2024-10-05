Doha, Qatar: In a strong demonstration of its dedication to environmental sustainability, Ooredoo Qatar successfully launched a significant green initiative during this year’s Sustainability Week. The project involved planting trees and native Qatari plants across key telecom sites and exchanges, with active participation from the company’s employees.

This initiative not only enhanced the natural surroundings of Ooredoo’s locations but also contributed to the preservation of Qatar’s native ecosystem. By planting indigenous species that are naturally adapted to the local environment, the initiative promoted biodiversity while minimising water usage and maintenance.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, CSR & Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar, commented, “This initiative is a clear reflection of our commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030. By integrating local plant species and actively involving our employees, we are supporting environmental sustainability while honouring Qatar’s unique natural heritage.”

The project was carried out in collaboration with noted environmental activist Ali Al-Hanazab, who provided valuable insight into the ecological importance of these native plants and trees. The initiative also included the use of sustainable methods to ensure the healthy growth and care of these plants, further supporting efforts to maintain Qatar’s natural environment.

This initiative delivers multiple environmental benefits, including lowering carbon emissions, improving air quality, and reducing the overall environmental impact of Ooredoo’s operations. It aligns with the company’s long-term goal of minimising reliance on water-intensive landscaping while striving to achieve a neutral impact in network operations by reducing emissions and carbon footprint.

By actively engaging employees in the planting activities, Ooredoo Qatar underscored its belief that sustainability is a shared responsibility and a key part of its corporate mission. This initiative exemplifies Ooredoo’s commitment not only to technological leadership but also to environmental stewardship and positive change.

Ooredoo Qatar remains committed to driving forward efforts toward a greener, more sustainable future, with environmental sustainability at the core of its long-term business strategy.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

