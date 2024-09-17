Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider has announced a transformative multi-year collaboration with Oracle to elevate its database infrastructure and accelerate its digital transformation journey. This strategic partnership includes a comprehensive upgrade and migration of Ooredoo’s Oracle Database estate to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer (ExaCC), a robust Oracle Cloud Database fully deployed within the Ooredoo Data Center. The inclusion of Database 23c AI introduces advanced AI capabilities, enabling seamless app development and enhancing mission-critical workloads with AI-driven insights.

Through the integration of Oracle ExaCC, Ooredoo Qatar will enhance data quality management, ensure superior compliance with data residency requirements, and achieve substantial reductions in operational costs. The platform's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, combined with Database 23c AI, allow Ooredoo Qatar to efficiently develop, scale, and optimize applications based on dynamic customer needs. This integration not only streamlines operations but also provides deeper insights into core service processes, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and customer experience.

Oracle ExaCC’s multi-tenant capabilities enable Ooredoo Qatar to serve its B2B customers more effectively, offering a unified platform that supports both existing data centers and future cloud co-location sites with minimal latency. This flexibility empowers Ooredoo Qatar to rapidly adapt to market changes, drive AI-led innovations, and deliver advanced services with agility while ensuring compliance, security, and data residency for its B2B customers.

Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, stated, "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey. The integration of Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer will redefine our service delivery and position us at the forefront of innovation in the telecommunications sector."

Together, Ooredoo Qatar and Oracle are redefining digital innovation, operational excellence, cybersecurity, and customer-centric solutions in the telecommunications industry, creating a foundation for sustainable growth and leadership in a new era of connectivity and efficiency.

