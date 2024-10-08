Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, proudly announces the success of its annual Customer Day, held on 8 October. This event marks the third consecutive year of this initiative, where senior staff traded places with colleagues in customer-facing roles, reinforcing the company's commitment to customer-centricity.



During the event, Ooredoo's leadership had the unique opportunity to work alongside their on-the-ground teams, highlighting the dedication of all employees towards enhancing the customer’s journey. This hands-on experience allowed them to understand the day-to-day challenges that customer service staff encounter, paving the way for improved processes and solutions.



Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “Customer Day exemplifies our ongoing commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. By stepping into the shoes of our front-line staff, we not only acknowledge their efforts but also gather crucial insights that will drive our continuous improvement initiatives. We value our customers and are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences."



Customer Day serves as an occasion to emphasise the importance of customer experience across all levels of Ooredoo. By directly engaging with end users, senior executives gained invaluable insights into the challenges and successes of the front-line teams, further strengthening Ooredoo's reputation as a ‘Customer Brand’.



This initiative reaffirms Ooredoo’s dedication to fostering a culture of exceptional service and operational excellence, ensuring that every interaction reflects the company’s core values of care and innovation.



