Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has introduced three new plans to provide businesses with solutions tailored to their specific business needs.

Customers will be able to choose between a budget-friendly Standard plan, which offers generous call and SMS allowances, and the necessary data speed to keep them connected.

Businesses needing a higher data speed, calling minutes and SMS bundles can opt for the Advanced plan.

For ‘power users’, Ooredoo has designed the Premium plan, ensuring that customers enjoy a higher data speed with protection, unlimited calling minutes, SMS allowances, and a seamless experience for those who heavily rely on their mobile devices for work and leisure.

Business customers can also use the network’s tailored business mobile add-ons, including amplified data and local calling allowances, international destination calling, and our pioneering feature, the ‘International Zone Calling’, which offers the flexibility to allocate minutes to the most frequently dialed international zones.

Commenting on the new launch, Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Aamali’s Build Your Own Plan solution aims to support businesses of all sizes by enabling them to take charge of their mobile plans and realise their project goals. The company's commitment to meeting business’ unique needs facilitates a real ease of use in the self-service, competitive pricing, and convenience of the BYOP platform, which is attractive for those whose needs evolve as they establish and grow their businesses.”

To know more about Aamali’s BYOP solutions, customers can visit the Ooredoo website.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredooqatar

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: ooredoo.qa