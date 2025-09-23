Ooredoo Tower becomes Kuwait’s hub of innovation, excitement, and community

Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait marked another historic milestone with the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 series at a spectacular event held at Ooredoo Tower. In what has become a tradition for Ooredoo, the company once again staged an unforgettable launch that attracted record footfall and delivered an extraordinary experience for customers, and partners alike.

A Tradition of Iconic Launches

For years, Ooredoo Kuwait has been synonymous with memorable iPhone launches, setting the benchmark for how technology events should be experienced in the region. The iPhone 17 launch was no exception, as it combined cutting-edge innovation with entertainment, lifestyle, and community engagement. Customers eagerly lined up for hours ahead of the official start, underscoring the iPhone’s cultural significance and Ooredoo’s reputation for offering unmatched launch experiences.

A Record-Breaking Celebration

The launch night attracted a diverse crowd, from young students and tech enthusiasts to families, professionals, and entrepreneurs — all coming together to be part of this extraordinary celebration. The evening featured live music, interactive activity zones, surprise giveaways, food trucks, and exclusive accessories from Kuwaiti brands, creating a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere.

iPhone 17: Redefining Innovation, Performance, and Digital Lifestyle

The iPhone 17 represents the next generation of Apple innovation, combining cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and unmatched performance. With its striking new color options, including the highly sought-after orange finish, a powerful A-series chip, and an advanced multi-lens camera system, the iPhone 17 delivers superior speed, photography, and video capabilities. Its Super Retina XDR display ensures vibrant visuals and smoother interactions, while full 5G Advanced connectivity offers ultra-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and low-latency gaming. Designed for durability and sustainability, the iPhone 17 incorporates recycled materials and trade-in options, allowing customers to upgrade responsibly.

Paired with Ooredoo Kuwait’s exclusive bundles, unlimited internet, calls, and social media access, the iPhone 17 is more than a smartphone—it’s a complete digital lifestyle experience.

The Star of the Show: iPhone 17 Pro Max in Orange

While all models received enthusiastic demand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the stunning new orange finish stole the spotlight. Customers repeatedly asked for this model, and many described the color as “a statement on its own.” The popularity of this particular version highlighted how Apple continues to shape trends and how Ooredoo Kuwait ensures its customers have immediate access to the latest innovations.

Powerful Executive Insights

Nouf AlMashaan, Senior Director, External Affairs and Strategic Projects at Ooredoo Kuwait, emphasized the company’s strategic vision:

“The iPhone 17 is more than just a smartphone — it represents the next chapter in innovation, durability, and user delight. At Ooredoo, our strategy goes beyond offering devices; we create holistic experiences. This event perfectly demonstrates how we combine our leadership in connectivity, partnerships with world-class brands like Apple, and our strong retail presence to deliver not just technology, but inspiration. The overwhelming demand we witnessed tonight reinforces our mission to remain at the heart of our customers’ digital lifestyles.

Ooredoo has built a legacy of hosting iconic iPhone launches that unite the community, media, and industry. The iPhone 17 launch at Ooredoo Tower further solidifies our position as Kuwait’s leading telecom provider, not only in connectivity but also in community engagement. This event was not just about technology; it was about people, connections, and shared excitement.”

Sulaiman Al-Hamoud, Director of Enterprise Planning at Ooredoo Kuwait, linked the iPhone launch with business growth:

“The iPhone 17 series is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs and SMEs, enabling them to work smarter, faster, and with more reliability. At Ooredoo, our role is to empower businesses with the best technology, backed by Kuwait’s fastest 5G Advanced network. Through events like this, we highlight our commitment to supporting SME growth, as we firmly believe their success drives the nation’s progress.”

Mohammad AlJumah, Senior Manager of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, highlighted customer-first offers:

“Customers have been eagerly waiting for the iPhone 17 for months, and we are proud to deliver it with the most competitive bundles in Kuwait. From unlimited internet and calls to flexible installment plans and exclusive discounts, every offer is designed with our customers’ needs in mind. Ooredoo is not just delivering a phone; we are delivering possibilities. Tonight’s turnout proves that customers trust Ooredoo as the ultimate destination for their devices, and we aim to be their one-stop shop for all their technology needs.”

Mashari Abdullah Al-Abduljaleel, Director of Elite and VIP Accounts at Ooredoo Kuwait, focused on elite experiences:

“For our Al-Nokhba customers, the iPhone 17 launch was more than a product reveal — it was an exclusive lifestyle experience. We carefully curated VIP benefits, dedicated service locations, and tailored offers that reflect our deep understanding of this unique customer segment. Ooredoo’s promise is to consistently exceed expectations, and with the iPhone 17 launch, we demonstrated how premium technology and premium service come together seamlessly.”

Trade-In and Exclusive Offers

In addition to attractive bundles, Ooredoo introduced an unbeatable trade-in program, allowing customers to exchange their older devices for credit towards the new iPhone 17. This initiative makes upgrading more accessible while reinforcing Ooredoo’s commitment to sustainability by encouraging device recycling. Customers also enjoyed exclusive NBK privileges, including 10% discounts, priority service, and dedicated service zones during the launch.

Ooredoo’s Exclusive iPhone 17 Plans

iPhone 17 : 100GB 5G Advanced internet, unlimited social media & YouTube, unlimited local minutes and SMS, starting at KD 25/month.

: 100GB 5G Advanced internet, unlimited social media & YouTube, unlimited local minutes and SMS, starting at KD 25/month. iPhone Air : 100GB 5G Advanced internet, unlimited social media & YouTube, unlimited local minutes, and unlimited local SMS, starting from KD 27 monthly

: 100GB 5G Advanced internet, unlimited social media & YouTube, unlimited local minutes, and unlimited local SMS, starting from KD 27 monthly iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max: 100GB 5G Advanced internet, unlimited social media & YouTube, unlimited local minutes and SMS, starting at KD 29/month.

Strategic Partnerships and VIP Experience

The success of the event was also attributed to Ooredoo’s close collaboration with partners including Chips, Jahez, and NBK. Together, they brought a multi-layered experience that went far beyond a typical product launch. The exclusive VIP experience crafted for Al Nokhba members elevated the evening with sophistication, personalization, and premium service.

Availability

The iPhone 17 series is now available at Ooredoo retail branches across Kuwait and through the Ooredoo online store (store.ooredoo.com.kw).

iPhone 17: KD 25/month

iPhone 17 Pro: KD 29/month

iPhone 17 Pro Max: KD 32/month

iPhone Air: KD 27/month

For a limited time, new and existing customers can access exclusive gifts, trade-in deals, and bundle offers with their iPhone 17 purchase.