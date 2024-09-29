Kuwait: In a continued effort to enhance direct communication and interaction between senior management and new employees, Ooredoo Kuwait recently hosted a special meeting, uniting the CEO with the latest group of recruits. This initiative aligns with Ooredoo’s strategy to foster a transparent, inclusive work environment that supports open communication at all levels, ensuring new employees are immersed in the company’s culture, values, and business model from the start.

These introductory events serve as an ideal platform to highlight the various career opportunities available at Ooredoo Kuwait, preparing new joiners for their professional journey while strengthening relationships across the team. As part of its ongoing efforts to build an inclusive and supportive work environment, Ooredoo ensures the CEO personally meets with new employees to instill a sense of belonging and facilitate their smooth integration from day one. The meeting also familiarizes new team members with the company’s vision and future goals, reinforcing that they are an essential part of Ooredoo’s journey.

Led by senior officials, including the CEO and key executives, these events provide new recruits with a warm welcome. The sessions are structured to include interactive presentations, where leaders share their experiences, advice, and insights, breaking down barriers and fostering open communication. These interactions enhance the newcomers' experience and ease their integration into the workplace.

During the meeting, Ooredoo Kuwait’s CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, remarked: “At Ooredoo, we believe each individual plays a pivotal role in the company’s success. Joining our team is not just a career move but part of our shared journey toward innovation and excellence in communications.”

He expressed his enjoyment in meeting new employees, adding: “This event helps bridge the gap between existing and new team members. I truly appreciate the energy and creativity young talents bring to the table, along with their ambitious projects. At Ooredoo, we prioritize empowering our employees and providing a platform for youth to express themselves through innovation and development.”

Mr. Al-Babtain also highlighted Ooredoo Kuwait’s human resources initiatives, emphasizing Kuwaitization, which focuses on localizing administrative and operational roles by creating career growth opportunities for Kuwaiti talent. He further mentioned the company’s commitment to empowering Kuwaiti women and promoting diversity and inclusion within its workforce, driving sustainable growth. Through educational programs and intensive training, Ooredoo aims to unlock the potential of Kuwaiti citizens, contributing to the economic and social development of the country.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Al-Babtain said: “Ooredoo Kuwait’s success relies on the diversity of our team’s talents, which is the cornerstone of achieving our vision of innovation and excellence. I look forward to seeing how these talented individuals contribute to our growth and expansion.”

Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administrative Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, underscored the importance of these meetings in providing new employees with confidence and a strong start. He stated: “We are committed to providing all the tools and resources necessary for our employees to succeed at Ooredoo. This meeting serves as a unique opportunity to introduce them to our values and strategic direction.”

He added: “Every new member brings a fresh perspective to shaping the present and future of the company. We are here to support them in achieving their goals and professional ambitions.”

Senior Director Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait, Eisa Al-Beshaier, echoed these sentiments, stating: “Investing in new employees is an investment in the future of the company. We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group and look forward to their valuable contributions to various projects.”

He also expressed his pride in working within a diverse team, noting: “This diversity enhances the development of the services we provide to our customers. New employees are an integral part of the company’s success, and we are confident that they will leave a lasting mark on future innovations.”

The meeting between senior management and Ooredoo’s new employees reflects the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and enhancing employee well-being. Ooredoo Kuwait remains dedicated to providing career development opportunities, comprehensive training programs, and fostering a positive work environment that promotes both professional and personal growth.

By prioritizing employee support, the company aims to help its team members achieve a balance between work and personal life, ultimately boosting performance, satisfaction, and loyalty across the organization.