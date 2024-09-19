Exclusive offers for Ooredoo’s elite Nokhba Customers available today at the Head Office branch

Special discounts for NBK customers for a limited time only

Kuwait City – As part of its ongoing commitment to providing its customers with cutting-edge technology and the best in innovation worldwide, Ooredoo Kuwait is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16, Apple’s latest smart phone. Available for purchase starting Friday in several branches across the country, Ooredoo is offering the new iPhone 16 with exclusive deals and exciting monthly installment plans tailored for early buyers.

The iPhone 16 promises to elevate the smartphone experience with cutting-edge features such as the A18 chip, AI-driven camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features and a big boost in battery life. Alongside its innovative technology, Ooredoo will offer unbeatable deals, including monthly installment plans at a competitive price, plus exclusive bundle offers.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy incredible deals on the iPhone 16 with value benefits including: Unlimited local minutes, 100 GB 5G internet, Unlimited local SMS, and iPhone 16 Pro with: Unlimited local minutes, 100 GB 5G internet, 1 GB roaming internet, Unlimited local SMS and Free Device Accidental Warranty

Additionally, NBK customers will receive an extra 10% discount on both the launch and regular offers.

Available for a limited time only, the launch offer will run from 20th September at 8:00 a.m. until 22nd September, providing customers with an exclusive opportunity to grab the latest iPhone models with premium benefits.

As for Ooredoo's elite ‘Nokhba’ customers, the company has curated exclusive privileges when purchasing the new iPhone 16 from Ooredoo Kuwait. Carefully selected offers on premium subscriptions and high-end monthly plans are available for them to enjoy by visiting the dedicated section at the Head Office branch in Ooredoo Tower tomorrow/today, starting at 8:00 AM.

This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to delivering a unique and enriching experience for its elite customers, providing a new level of enjoyment when acquiring the latest Apple smartphone, the iPhone 16, along with its accessories. Ooredoo Kuwait invites all its customers to join the elite plans and benefit from numerous advantages at exclusive and competitive prices.

iPhone 16: Groundbreaking Features

Apple continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology with the iPhone 16, delivering unparalleled performance, innovative features, and superior user experiences. Key highlights include:

A18 Chip: The iPhone 16 is powered by the A18 Bionic, Apple’s fastest and most efficient chip to date. With 25% faster processing and improved CPU/GPU performance, users can enjoy seamless multitasking, superior gaming, and enhanced augmented reality experiences.

AI-Driven Camera System: The iPhone 16’s revamped AI-powered triple-camera system features a 108MP wide-angle lens and night mode 2.0, offering incredibly low-light photography. Enhanced 4K ProRes video recording makes it an ideal tool for content creators, capturing cinematic-quality videos in any setting.

Dynamic Island 2.0: Building on the previous generation, the iPhone 16 introduces Dynamic Island 2.0, offering greater app customization and interaction. This feature enhances multitasking, allowing users to manage notifications, control music, and interact with apps directly from the screen.

Super Retina XDR Display: The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display now boasts 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion technology, ensuring vibrant colors and smoother scrolling, perfect for streaming, gaming, and more.

Sustainability Focus: In line with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the iPhone 16 incorporates 100% recycled aluminum and rare earth elements in its components, further reducing its carbon footprint.

5G Ultra-Wideband Support: Paired with Ooredoo’s 5G network, users will experience ultra-fast download speeds and seamless streaming.

Exclusive Benefits for Purchasing with Ooredoo

Buying the iPhone 16 through Ooredoo Kuwait provides customers with a host of added benefits designed to make the experience more rewarding:

Flexible Monthly Installments: Spread out your payments, making the iPhone 16 more accessible to everyone.

Best 5G Network: Maximize the iPhone 16’s 5G capabilities on Ooredoo’s top-rated network for faster speeds and better coverage.

Ooredoo management expressed great excitement about the launch of the iPhone 16 across all their stores, explaining that the latest iPhone reflects Apple’s innovative spirit and establishes a new benchmark for smartphones. Ooredoo's goal is to deliver not only top-tier devices but also a convenient and rewarding purchasing experience for customers.

With flexible payment plans, exclusive offers, and a superior 5G network, Ooredoo aims to ensure that everyone in Kuwait can fully experience the capabilities of the iPhone 16.

Locations

It serves to note Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to customer convenience, ensuring the new iPhone 16 was readily available across several of its stores, strategically selecting branches positioned in key locations to provide easy access and enhance the overall customer experience.

In addition to Ooredoo’s Head Office branch, these locations also include the Avenues Phase 4 branch, Marina Mall Ground floor, Al Kout Mall, Al Khiran mall, 360-Mall, and Old Jahra Mall branches. The new iPhone 16 is also available for purchase Friday at Ooredoo’s Kuwait international airport branch.

Stay Updated

Be one of the first to experience the groundbreaking iPhone 16! Visit any Ooredoo store or the official website this Friday to explore exclusive offers, flexible plans, and amazing deals.