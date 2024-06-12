Kuwait: Dedicated to supporting its local community year-round during travel seasons, especially on significant occasions like the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Ooredoo Kuwait, leader in integrated and innovative telecommunications, announced its special roaming offers, purposely launched for the Hajj pilgrims. From June 1 to June 15, 2024, customers heading to the Saudi Kingdom can triple their current internet quota, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity during their pilgrimage.

To provide the best roaming experience, customers can also enjoy the Ooredoo Passport bundle, priced at KD 12, offering them 40 GB of roaming data with 10 days validity. This package guarantees that pilgrims can stay in constant communication with their families and loved ones in Kuwait without worrying about the cost of roaming or service interruptions.

In a show of community support during this spiritual season, Ooredoo has distributed Hajj gift bags to departing pilgrims at Kuwait International Airport. These bags are equipped with essential communication devices and gadgets, by from Anker. It also includes subscription vouchers for Ooredoo's newly launched roaming electronic SIM cards (E-SIM).

Ooredoo Kuwait's roaming E-SIM service allows customers and non-customers alike to enjoy the benefits of the Ooredoo Passport roaming packages while maintaining their current operator's services. This initiative aims to provide a comfortable and safe travel experience for pilgrims through reliable connectivity.

This innovative step also enhances Ooredoo's efforts to reach all segments of society, with various roaming packages offered by the Ooredoo’s roaming E-SIM, ranging from KD 10 to KD 60, offering unlimited internet from 15 GB to 140 GB of high-speed data – with 10 days to 30 days validity.

Ooredoo's special roaming offers, available on both prepaid and postpaid lines, also include a free roaming feature on board select airline partners, enhancing communication flexibility and service validity. These offers reflect the company’s commitment to continuously developing its services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Ooredoo Kuwait’s strives through its roaming services to provide customers with enhanced and flexible connectivity, service reliability, and a sense of safety and security while traveling.

Pilgrims can easily benefit from Ooredoo’s offers and/or activate E-SIM cards through the Ooredoo Kuwait smartphone application, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process. Users can also obtain the roaming E-SIM through multiple channels, including the Ooredoo smart application, the "My Account" portal on the website, the Ooredoo online store, or via SMS: *888#, or the interactive voice response system (IVR). Once payment is completed, the E-SIM will be delivered via email as a QR code, making activation simple and convenient.

Through these distinguished offers and services, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to providing bespoke, innovative and reliable telecommunication solutions that ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for pilgrims. This initiative strengthens Ooredoo's position as the telecom partner of choice for customers seeking high-value and affordable roaming solutions during the Hajj season.

By embracing the values of "Care" and "Connection," Ooredoo consistently launches roaming offers that highlight its commitment to providing effective and rewarding solutions for its customers, catering to their diverse travel needs at any destination. Ooredoo strives to guarantee reliable, continuous, and high-quality telecommunications for customers and their families, with an upgraded experience that ensures peace of mind while traveling, both inside and outside Kuwait.

To conclude, Ooredoo Kuwait remains steadfast in providing customers with high-value, cost-effective, and personalized roaming solutions, especially with increased travel rates and higher costs during peak seasons. These offers continue to underscore Ooredoo's commitment to upgrading its customer’s world through innovative digital communication solutions and rewarding offers – continuously meeting the evolving needs of every user segment, ensuring their aspirations for the highest standards of quality from Ooredoo Kuwait.