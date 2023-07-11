Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading telecommunications provider in the country, is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch at Khiran Outlet Mall. This strategic move is part of Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to reaching a wider customer base and providing unparalleled convenience for their daily telecommunication needs.

Al Khiran Outlet Mall, one of the latest commercial complexes in Kuwait, was carefully selected as the location for Ooredoo Kuwait's new branch, aligning with the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of modern urban developments. With this new branch, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to introduce a unique and innovative telecommunication experience to customers from diverse segments, enhancing their overall satisfaction. The branch will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, ensuring accessibility for customers at their comfort.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Moahmmed Al-Khames, Sales Operations Director at Ooredoo Kuwait, said, "We are excited to establish our presence in Al Khiran Outlet Mall, a bustling hub that attracts a large number of visitors, including families and youth, throughout the year. The timing of the branch's opening is ideal as we approach the summer season, which further enhances the popularity of this vibrant area".

Al-Khames further emphasized Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to continuously expanding and developing its branch network to meet the evolving telecommunication needs of its growing customer base.

The company strives to provide a wide range of innovative services and solutions to cater to various customer segments, ensuring financial inclusion and upholding customer satisfaction as top priorities.

In line with Ooredoo Kuwait's focus on advanced technology, the new branch will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including interactive self-service kiosks, allowing customers to access a range of telecommunication services conveniently and efficiently. These services include bill payment, SIM card activation, account inquiries, and much more.

With the opening of the new branch in Al Khiran Outlet Mall, Ooredoo Kuwait takes another significant step towards its mission of connecting people and businesses with cutting-edge telecommunication solutions. By strategically expanding its physical presence, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to enhance customer experiences and deliver unparalleled connectivity and convenience to individuals and businesses across the country.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.