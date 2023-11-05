Kuwait: Ooredoo Business, known as the trusted technology partner for all business solutions, made a significant impact at GITEX GLOBAL through its groundbreaking partnership with Huawei. The announcement introduced "CloudConnect," an innovative Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution that is set to revolutionize enterprise networking in Kuwait. This collaboration positions Ooredoo as the pioneer in Wi-Fi 7 technology for businesses.

In perfect alignment with Kuwait's ambitious vision, CloudConnect introduces a comprehensive suite of cloud-managed networking services. This propels businesses of all sizes on an accelerated digital transformation journey. A notable highlight is Ooredoo's launch of Wi-Fi 7 which is an amazing milestone. As the first operator in Kuwait to introduce Wi-Fi 7 specifically for businesses, Ooredoo sets a new industry benchmark.

Essa AlMoosa, the Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed his excitement about CloudConnect: "We see it as a groundbreaking solution that perfectly aligns with Kuwait's vision and development goals across various industries. One of the key features that sets it apart is the introduction of Wi-Fi 7, which revolutionizes business connectivity. Ooredoo is taking the lead in setting new standards for the future. "

David Shi, President of the Enterprise Business Group at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Ooredoo Business in launching CloudConnect demonstrates our dedication to driving digital transformation in Kuwait. By leveraging Huawei's technological expertise and innovation, CloudConnect has the potential to unlock the full capabilities of Kuwait's multi-branch campus networks, all supported by Wi-Fi 7. This represents a significant stride towards achieving digital excellence."

CloudConnect is a revolutionary advancement in enterprise networking. It offers a cloud-based, multi-tenant network service powered by Huawei's iMasterNCE-Campus. This tailored solution is designed to meet the diverse industry networking needs within Kuwait. By implementing CloudConnect, businesses can benefit from improved network efficiency, as well as enhanced data security and compliance with local regulations.

Ooredoo Kuwait's introduction of Managed Wi-Fi 7 through CloudConnect represents a significant breakthrough in telecommunications for businesses in Kuwait. Wi-Fi 7 offers unprecedented speed and enhanced security measures, making Ooredoo the first provider to bring this cutting-edge technology to businesses within the country. This milestone redefines the connectivity landscape and paves the way for a more interconnected future in Kuwait.

At GITEX, visitors had the chance to see for themselves how CloudConnect, which includes Wi-Fi 7, enhances corporate networks. "We encourage businesses of all sizes and industries to embrace the changing networking landscape in Kuwait. This transformation perfectly aligns with Kuwait's vision and goals for economic, social, and environmental development," AlMoosa emphasized.

About Ooredoo Kuwait

Ooredoo in Kuwait, formerly known as Wataniya Telecom, is a member of Ooredoo Group. Commercially launched in December 1999, the company provides mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

