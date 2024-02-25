Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group is gearing up for a prominent presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, set to be held from 26 - 29 February at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain.

This year, Ooredoo is actively taking part in the exclusive GSMA Ministerial Programme, the world’s leading forum for policymakers and global industry leaders from across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

MD and Group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo will deliver the opening presentation at an invitation-only roundtable discussion, hosted by Ooredoo and managed by GSMA. The roundtable will explore ‘Achieving 5G: Creating the Environment for Success, A closer look at the supply-side inputs’.

To open the Ministerial Programme proceedings, Deputy Group CEO, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, will share insights on harnessing 5G's potential as a panelist in the ‘Five Years of 5G: Insights for Policymakers’ session on the Ministerial Stage.

As a keynote speaker at the opening day of the MWC Ministerial Programme, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin will announce new Partner to Connect (P2C) pledges in which Ooredoo is strongly engaged.

A delegation of senior executives from Ooredoo will join MWC 2024, participating in high-level dialogues with industry counterparts and world-leading partners to explore new business relationships and partnership opportunities.

Ooredoo's presence at the Mobile World Congress 2024 underscores the company's longstanding commitment to innovation and technology leadership within the telecommunications industry. This year’s key themes include 5G and Beyond, Connecting Everything, and Humanizing AI.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in ten countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.