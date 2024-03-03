At Mobile World Congress 2024

Entertainment platform accessible to both Ooredoo and non-Ooredoo customers in Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria and the Maldives

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group announced today an exciting new venture into the world of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming with the launch of its first-ever streaming platform for various content formats, 'Go Play Market', in partnership with MediaKind - a global leader in OTT streaming solutions – and supported by Microsoft, a global leader in cloud computing solutions.

Leveraging MediaKind's advanced technology platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, 'Go Play Market' offers a wide range of entertainment options - including live TV channels, video-on-demand, and much more - from various digital players and content partners through a single platform.

The platform has been officially launched in six of Ooredoo Group's markets, including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives - catering not only to Ooredoo customers but also expanding its reach to non-Ooredoo subscribers in these markets.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group MD and CEO, Ooredoo, said: “With 'Go Play Market', our goal is to establish a comprehensive entertainment hub, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of our customers, as well as non-Ooredoo subscribers, across multiple markets. Our collaboration with MediaKind and Microsoft to launch 'Go Play Market' marks a first important milestone in our efforts to broaden our offerings and upgrade the entertainment experience for everyone in the markets where this platform is accessible.”

Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind, said: “Collaborating with Ooredoo and Microsoft on the launch of 'Go Play Market' is a thrilling venture for MediaKind. We are proud to leverage our cloud native MediaFirst and Aquila live streaming platforms to create cutting-edge entertainment services matching Ooredoo’s market ambitions for the region. By leveraging Microsoft Azure's robust cloud capabilities, we are bringing a diverse range of content and live TV experiences and are launching a service in record time to audiences across multiple countries. 'Go Play Market' signifies the power of strategic partnerships and innovation, and we are excited to shape the future of OTT streaming in collaboration with Ooredoo.”

Paco Salcedo, General Manager Enterprise, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at Microsoft, said: “Partnering with Ooredoo Group and MediaKind for the inauguration of 'Go Play Market' marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the entertainment landscape. By leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Microsoft Azure, we're enabling 'Go Play Market' to offer a rich and diverse range of content to audiences in Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering our partners and customers with innovative solutions that redefine the digital experience. Together, we're shaping the future of OTT streaming and unlocking new possibilities for entertainment consumption."

The signing ceremony between Ooredoo Group, MediaKind, and Microsoft took place during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About MediaKind

At MediaKind, we are trailblazers in the video technology landscape, empowering over 2,000 global service providers, operators, content owners, and broadcasters. Our award-winning video technology sets a new bar for quality of experience, and our commitment to innovation and excellence has been driving the media and entertainment industry to new heights for three decades, while our cutting-edge solutions deliver unmatched viewing experiences across linear, on-demand, and OTT services. As a catalyst for live entertainment and an Emmy award-winning leader, we remain a trusted partner in shaping the future of media and entertainment worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com.