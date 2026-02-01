Dubai, UAE: Ooredoo Fintech today announced a strategic partnership with Western Union, integrating its services into the Ooredoo Money app, starting in Qatar with plans to expand across the region.

With Western Union now available, Ooredoo Money customers in Qatar gain even more options for sending and receiving money, empowering them with greater flexibility and choice while leveraging Ooredoo Money’s trusted platform.

The initiative aligns with Ooredoo Fintech’s ongoing commitment to digital financial inclusion and expanding modern financial access across its operating markets.

Aziz Fakhroo, Chairman of Ooredoo Fintech, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing customers with more choice, convenience, and access to essential financial services. By integrating Western Union into the Ooredoo Money app, we are giving users greater freedom in sending and receiving money in Qatar, with plans to expand to across the region. It’s a key step in delivering the flexible, best-in-class digital financial services our customers deserve.”

Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia–Pacific, Western Union, said: “With Ooredoo Fintech we share the same mission of making the financial services our customers need and deserve more accessible. I am delighted then that today’s announcement will enable Ooredoo customers to connect to their families and loved ones across the world seamlessly, through Western Union’s reliable and fast financial solutions. As we launch our partnership in Qatar, one of the Middle East’s main innovation and fintech hubs, I am looking forward to the expansion of the partnership across the region.”

The service is now live in Qatar through Ooredoo Money, with plans to expand to other Ooredoo Fintech markets in the region, giving users broader access to global money transfer options.

Customers can get started by downloading the Ooredoo Money app, available on iOS and Android, or by visiting www.ooredoomoney.qa

About Ooredoo Fintech

Ooredoo Financial Technology International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group, established to build and scale an integrated fintech ecosystem across the MENA region. With innovative digital financial services live in multiple markets, Ooredoo Fintech focuses on enabling financial inclusion by delivering secure, regulated, and accessible solutions for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: https://www.ofti.app

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.