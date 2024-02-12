Doha, Qatar: In a remarkable showcase of network capability, Ooredoo Qatar proudly announces its successful support during the AFC final match, marking a milestone in fan connectivity. The electrifying final was held at the iconic Lusail Stadium, where over 86,492 fans witnessed the Qatar National Team win the prestigious tournament for the second time in a row, with Ooredoo ensuring seamless connectivity throughout.

The momentous final match saw total data traffic soaring to 35TB, equating to the same digital engagement levels of the opening match of The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. This achievement underscores Ooredoo's cutting-edge network infrastructure's capacity to handle massive data demands, providing an uninterrupted, high-quality experience for all fans. A significant portion of this success was attributed to Ooredoo's advanced 5G network, which accounted for 53% of the connectivity, delivering an average downlink speed of 244 Mbps and an uplink speed of 50 Mbps. This match-winning performance facilitated an immersive and connected experience for all attendees, further solidifying Ooredoo's position as a leader in 5G technology.

The event also witnessed a new record in voice calls, with 726K calls made, of which a staggering 91% were high-quality VoLTE, achieving a Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) of 99.97% and a drop rate as low as 0.01%. This level of reliability and clarity in communication is unparalleled and highlights Ooredoo's commitment to the highest service standards. The success extended beyond the stadium, with various hotspots across Qatar, including Lusail Boulevard, Katara, The Pearl, Souq Waqif, Doha Port, and Al Bidda Park, experiencing record-breaking data traffic and voice calls, turning every corner of Qatar into a hub for sharing the nation's success with the world.

This landmark event demonstrates Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer experience, reinforcing its role as a star player in supporting Qatar's vision for a connected future.

-Ends-

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.