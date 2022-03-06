50% growth in data and internet traffic compared to the last year

Al-Babtain: “It is a race against all odds, and our success reflects our serious commitment, aspiration and leading role in the telecom sector in Kuwait”

Suttles: “Ooredoo earned the award all thanks to an exceptional performance in 2021”

Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first telecom operator to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, named the “Fastest 5G Network in Kuwait” for 2021; at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022, awarded by the Ookla®, the company behind Speedtest®, and the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis. The award was received by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer and Tapan Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer- Ooredoo Kuwait.

Long-term Network Investment

Ooredoo Kuwait has taken major steps in the world of telecommunications over the past two years and during the pandemic, and continued to strengthen its networks up until this day while successfully continued to achieve key milestones in its network development journey. Moreover, the company has taken proactive steps in the Kuwaiti market and outperformed its competitors in providing the best and fastest coverage. The network infrastructure witnessed a significant upgrade over the past two years, with more than USD 250 million invested heavily in developing the network in addition to enhancing and enriching customers’ experience and providing the best 5G experience. Faster speeds and very low response rates (latency) in data transmission have been remarkably observed. Ooredoo Kuwait proudly earned this accomplishment based on the results of thousands of consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest.

Unremitting efforts have been made by Ooredoo Kuwait with great hard work by Technology and Networks teams that was supported directly by the senior management. This resulted in increasing the number of its 5G towers across the country to ensure a broader and more comprehensive coverage across all residential areas of Kuwait, chalets, farms and islands. Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait deployed 500 Long Term Evolution (LTE) expansions and upgrades to providing much faster data speeds, improved performance as well as lower operating costs.

AI and ML in 5G

As Ooredoo’s 5G network continued to grow, and with the rapid transformation in enterprises and industries towards digitalization and improved connectivity, Ooredoo has implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enable intelligent networks, autonomous network operations, and enhanced efficiencies. This Zero-Touch network operations has given Ooredoo the edge in network performance and customer experience.

Data Usage & Traffic

Amidst the pandemic, digital technologies and solutions are at the fore; hence, the number of internet users has significantly increased, particularly during the pandemic lockdowns and curfews. Ooredoo Kuwait witnessed 50% increase and growth in data and internet usage compared to last year, hence, it efficiently responded to this growth and increasing demand, which made it outperform its competitors, and provide superior experience on online gaming, e-learning, video streaming services and browsing Social Media channels and platforms.

FWA Technology

Additionally, Ooredoo launched 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to provide internet access to customers in areas with low fiber penetration or expensive to install and maintain. The company has also taken major steps in improving productivity and performance for its business customers, by launching the Dedicated Internet Package (DIA), which provides a range of different speeds. It also ensures fast internet with a more secure internet connection than the broadband network services currently available for businesses.

In a statement on this occasion, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed his contentment and pride after this accomplishment, and said: “Our serious commitment to innovation along with our aspiration for leadership are the main drivers to constantly develop our products and services, and reach a global leading position in a competitive sector such as the telecommunications. We have defined our ambitious vision and dedicated our efforts to achieve it; our goal is a complete customer-oriented company. Today, our recognition as the fastest 5G network in Kuwait comes as a reflection of our highly expert team that is capable of achieving daily progress as well as adding a unique value to customers.”

Al-Babtain added: “We have been working towards providing the best and fastest 5G coverage at the state level, especially in developing the infrastructure of the Ooredoo network. Today, we thank our valued customers for their trust and great loyalty.”

CEO at Ookla, Doug Settles, said: “Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Ooredoo with the award for Fastest 5G Network in Kuwait. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2021 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest."

MWC Barcelona

Mobile World Congress Barcelona is the world’s most influential event for the connectivity industry. It’s where world-leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity. And it’s the best place for networking opportunities with mobile and tech industry influencers.

MWC Barcelona is attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. MWC Barcelona is the place to be seen, exhibit ground-breaking products and technologies, and make remarkable connections with senior decision-makers, creators, and innovators in the industry.

Ookla Flagship Platform

Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies. Speedtest®, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day.

Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services. Ookla’s portfolio of enterprise solutions also includes Downdetector®, which provides real-time analysis of status conditions and outages across industries such as network services, finance and gaming.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and leading global digital-media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming and Shopping. Ookla’s headquarters are located in Seattle, WA with additional offices around the world. More information is available at www.ookla.com.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q1–Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, Since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

