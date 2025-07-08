DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Samaaro, an AI-powered event marketing platform, has won Gold at the Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025 under the category of “Best Use of MarTech in Live Events,” a recognition that reflects how event marketing is evolving into a mission-critical function for modern brands.

Why This Award Signals a Shift in UAE Event Marketing

Events today are no longer conducted for the sake of visibility or tradition. They’ve become core components of a brand’s marketing strategy, planned, measured, and executed like any high-impact campaign. In this shift, generic event tools no longer suffice. Marketing teams now require purpose-built solutions that are strategic, agile, and data intelligent. This is where Samaaro has stood out.

“In the UAE, we’ve seen a growing demand for smarter, localized event solutions,” said Mayank Banka, Co-Founder and President of Samaaro. “Events are no longer about checklists, they’re strategic campaigns. And that’s where Samaaro becomes indispensable.”

UAE Enterprises Using Samaaro to Drive Marketing Outcomes

This approach has shaped the way leading organizations in the region run events.

, for example, achieved a 50% reduction in check-in time and significantly improved sales handoffs at their property launches by digitizing the guest experience. Property Finder uses Samaaro to manage over 100 events annually across six countries, bringing structure, visibility, and scale to their regional marketing operations.

Brands like Brand Ripplr, a rising influencer marketing platform, and exhibition giant Informa Markets are also investing in long-term event infrastructure, choosing platforms like Samaaro to meet the growing expectations of attendees and marketers alike.

“This recognition isn’t just a win for us, it validates our belief that event marketing needs a dedicated, intelligent stack,” Banka added. “We’re grateful to our UAE partners for trusting us to deliver on that promise.”

As events take center stage in marketing strategy, Samaaro’s focus remains clear, build tools that give marketers clarity, control, and outcomes that matter.

About the Award

The Financial Express MarTech Awards celebrate the most impactful innovations in marketing technology, recognizing platforms that push the boundaries of brand engagement.

