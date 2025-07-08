AIFT, an international technology leader, pioneers the future with cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity and insurtech, empowering enterprises to securely adopt digital trends like AI and Web3, reported a 54% year-on-year revenue growth for Q2 2025, driven by its three core verticals: AI/Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Pet & B2C.

“Over the last 5 years, AIFT Group has built and scaled 3 key verticals – Pet, Blockchain, GenAI/Cybersecurity – capturing key megatrends and providing the security layer of the future,” said Alvin Kwock, co-founder of AIFT.

AI/Cybersecurity: Advancing GenAI Security

AIFT’s AI/Cybersecurity vertical, led by its Vulcan platform, continues to redefine generative AI security. In June 2025, Vulcan executed over 100,000 custom attack prompts across languages like Arabic, Chinese, English, Hindi, and Korean, using patented test case generation technology.

The Vulcan Protect solution is nearing pilot deployment, while Cymetrics, AIFT’s cybersecurity offering, doubled its revenue year-on-year. To meet rising demand, AIFT is expanding its team with new roles.

Blockchain: OneInfinity’s Record-Breaking Growth

The Blockchain vertical, OneInfinity by OneDegree, achieved exceptional results in H1 2025, surpassing full-year 2024 revenue and setting records in product adoption, insured volumes, client numbers, and contract values across Asia and the Middle East.

Beyond business, OneInfinity’s wallet security education initiative, launched post-Bybit incident, highlights its commitment to ecosystem security.

Pet & B2C: OneDegree’s Sustainable Success

OneDegree, AIFT’s Pet & B2C vertical, became Hong Kong’s most discussed insurer in 2025, per uMax data, driven by cost-effective campaigns like Hello Kitty cross-branding and TVB partnerships.

With a 92% renewal rate – well above the 50-60% industry standard – OneDegree maintains strong customer loyalty. New offerings, including the Pawbook app, FIP coverage for cats, and ESG-linked home insurance, further enhance its market position.

Looking Ahead

AIFT Group’s Q2 2025 performance underscores its ability to leverage emerging trends while delivering robust financial results. With declining customer acquisition costs and rising annual recurring revenue, AIFT is poised for continued growth across its AI/Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Pet & B2C verticals.

About AIFT

AIFT is a group of innovative businesses with a shared vision to become the security layer of the future, providing cybersecurity and insurance protection for digital mega trends including AI, Web3 and future lifestyles. AIFT strategically identifies under-served markets within these mega trends where it can quickly make an impact and lead innovation.