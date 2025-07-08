Ajman, UAE – ruya (رويا), the UAE’s digital-first Islamic bank, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with DDCAP Group™, a global leader in Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions, to launch a next-generation Commodity Murabaha offering for its customers.

Through this collaboration, ruya will leverage DDCAP’s award-winning, asset-based platform, ETHOS AFP™, to structure and execute Commodity Murabaha transactions, providing customers with access to transparent, Shari’ah-compliant financing solutions. The initiative reflects ruya’s mission to build a values-driven digital Islamic community bank delivering ethical and inclusive financial services. From initiation to settlement, all steps of the transaction are conducted digitally, ensuring speed, traceability and a consistent Shari’ah-compliant user experience.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as the UAE accelerates its ambition to become a global capital for Islamic finance and the broader halal economy, in line with the recently approved UAE National Strategy for the Islamic Economy and Halal Industry. The National Strategy emphasizes financial innovation, inclusivity, and the digitalization of Islamic services—principles that are at the heart of this new product offering.

Christoph Koster, CEO - ruya

"At ruya, our ambition is to empower our customers through principled, accessible banking. Partnering with DDCAP enables us to bring to market a product that is not only digitally advanced and ethically grounded but also aligned with the UAE’s national strategic direction for Islamic Finance."

Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon), Managing Director - DDCAP Group™

"Our partnership with ruya underlines our joint commitment to advancing Islamic banking through responsibly aligned digital transformation. By integrating ETHOS AFP™, DDCAP’s Shari'ah compliant asset-facilitation platform, with ruya’s digital banking architecture, our API connectivity brings a new generation of inclusive, Shari’ah compliant financial solutions to serve digital native, faith focused and values conscious customers.”

This collaboration supports the UAE’s broader strategic goal of becoming a global hub for Islamic finance while advancing financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

About ruya (رويا):

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply rooted in the community supporting families, entrepreneurs and small businesses while fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of education and support. ruya is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified, a testament to its inclusive culture and employee-first values.

About DDCAP Group™

DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is the industry-leading market intermediary and digital solutions enabler, connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly via its proprietary, multi award-winning platform, ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS). Outside of its London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes representative offices in Bahrain, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. ETHOS is the market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties, with functionality delivering an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks. DDCAP is committed to developing and supporting awareness of the business and ethical adherence for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties internationally.

