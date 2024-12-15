Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator, proudly served as the Official Telecom Sponsor of the Lusail University Cultural Village Event, an exclusive event held on Thursday, 28 November 2024, at the North Side of Katara Corniche, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Lusail University’s student community.

The event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Prof. Dr. Khaled bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara, and attended by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University, alongside Sabah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Sponsorship, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar from Ooredoo, showcased the cultural heritage, traditions, and creativity of Lusail University students from more than 30 nationalities.

The Cultural Village celebrated diversity through various activities such as student performances, live cooking demonstrations, art exhibitions, and a fashion show of traditional attire. In addition, attendees enjoyed the opportunity to explore cultural booths showcasing unique costumes, cuisines, and customs.

Sabah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Sponsorship, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar at Ooredoo Qatar, commented, “We are honoured to have supported Lusail University as the Official Telecom Sponsor of the Cultural Village Event. This partnership reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to fostering community connections and celebrating cultural diversity, which are integral to our values as a company.”

As the Official Telecom Sponsor, Ooredoo further underscored its commitment to initiatives that celebrate diversity, creativity, and community engagement, through valuable partnerships and cultural celebrations.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

