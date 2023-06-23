Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ICT Consultants (ICT), a UAE based technology consulting & marketing company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with oona, a leading enterprise mobility company headquartered in Oulu, Finland. Within the strategic partnership, ICT will represent oona and introduce the oona 8 inch tablet and 22 inch kiosk devices into the GCC markets.

“Customers are embracing the coming of SoftPOS solutions for contactless payments on any Android device, which is the breakthrough we have been waiting for," says Sven Johannsen, Chief Sales Officer of oona. "Our oona devices enable a super intuitive contactless payment process directly on the center of the display, making it very comfortable and easy for the customer to use. Merchants can use our tablets to bring sales to customers almost anywhere and take any type of payment."

According to Asad Haque, ICT Founder & CEO, “we believe the Android-based oona devices will appeal to UAE & Gulf POS and payment integrators. The rugged devices not only have contactless tap-to-pay built-in, but the 8 inch tablet also supports multiple Smartback accessories to attach payment devices from the leading manufacturers, including Equinox, Ingenico and Verifone.”

ICT team will support the deployment of oona devices and accessories and in addition, ICT will provide value-add sales, marketing, and technical services in support of the Oona UAE & Gulf channel development.

About oona

A leading innovator in the global enterprise device market, oona is headquartered in Oulu Finland since 2009. The oona devices are available in 8” for portable use cases or 22” as a self-service kiosk designed for retail POS, restaurant apps, and field services markets. The oona tablets are IP 65-rated for durability, dust/water resistance and designed to provide ultra-reliable service in many different indoor-outdoor environments. A family of accessories are available to meet the needs of multiple operational use cases. For more information, please visit https://oona-solution.com.

About ICT Consultants

ICT Consultants (ICT) are experts with proven success in representating/ JV with Tech Companies in order to focus & expand the Vendor Company's business interest in UAE, Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent regions. ICT champion & mandate to grow oona products & solutions and increase coverage footprint & develop business relationships and grow the presence & sales across the regions.

ICT Consultants are highly experienced and successful industry professionals with decades of success in sales, marketing & channel management. ICT will leverage huge base of Clients, VAR's, SI's, Consultants & Partners - http://ictconsultants.co/