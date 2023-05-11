DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Online Marketing Gurus, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced their expansion into the Middle East market with the opening of a new office in Dubai. This move is part of the company's global growth strategy, and positions Online Marketing Gurus to provide innovative and effective digital marketing solutions to businesses in Dubai and surrounding regions.

Dubai is a rapidly growing market with a booming digital marketing landscape. According to recent reports, the digital advertising industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to grow to over $9 billion by 2025. This represents a huge opportunity for businesses looking to expand their reach and achieve success in the region.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative digital marketing solutions to the Middle East market," said Andrew Raso, CEO of Online Marketing Gurus. "Dubai is a dynamic and rapidly growing market, and we believe that our experience and approach will help businesses achieve their goals in this exciting environment."

Online Marketing Gurus aims to bring their unique approach to digital marketing to Dubai, providing businesses with customised and innovative solutions that drive growth and engagement. The company specialises in a range of services, including search engine optimisation, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, web development & design, programmatic advertising and more.

"Online Marketing Gurus has a proven track record of success in the Australian market, and we believe that our approach will resonate with businesses in Dubai and the wider Middle East region," said Raso. "We look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and helping them achieve success in this dynamic and exciting market."

About Online Marketing Gurus

Online Marketing Gurus is a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online presence through innovative and effective digital strategies. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and now Dubai, the company is well positioned to provide customised digital marketing solutions to businesses around the world. To learn more about Online Marketing Gurus, visit www.onlinemarketinggurus.ae | www.onlinemarketinggurus.com.au.

