Project is a major step in Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and Nareva’s plans to generate carbon-free electricity using green hydrogen as a viable alternative to heavy fuel oils

Project marks a first-of-this kind transition to green hydrogen in Africa for a plant powered by GE Vernova’s 6B gas turbines

The feasibility study will explore joint solutions to produce, store, and provide green hydrogen for peaking power applications for ONEE’s Laâyoune Power Plant, which is powered by three 6B heavy-duty gas

GE Vernova will help Laâyoune Power Plant deliver electricity generated using 100% green hydrogen produced at Nareva’s Laâyoune wind farm to support Morocco's expansion of renewable installed capacity from its current share of 40% to of 52% by 2030

Rabat, Morocco — GE Vernova’s Gas Power business (NYSE: GE), the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), and Nareva, a Moroccan company specialized in the development and operation of independent power generation projects, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate on a feasibility study to develop joint solutions to decarbonize ONEE’s Laâyoune Power Plant, which is powered by three GE Vernova 6B heavy-duty gas turbines. The facility is expected to be the first in Africa using green hydrogen to power GE Vernova’s 6B gas turbines. The joint project aligns with efforts to bolster Morocco’s energy transition towards a lower-carbon future rapidly, especially in the power generation sector.

Under the agreement, ONEE, Nareva and GE Vernova will undertake techno-economic evaluation studies to convert the 99 megawatts (MW) Laâyoune Thermal Power Plant, currently fueled by heavy oil fuel to hydrogen. As a first step, the collaboration will focus on the gas turbine to be converted to 100 percent hydrogen. The study is expected to be completed in two years and consists of exploring an integrated solution that incorporates the full production value chain to deliver 100 percent hydrogen by volume to the gas turbine for peak demand periods. Assessment results can pave the path ahead for the full-scale integration of the gas turbines with green hydrogen, aiming to achieve 100% decarbonization of the Laâyoune Power Plant.

Laayoune’s province is experiencing rapid development of projects focused on renewable energy, and there is growing interest in hydrogen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels. Morocco aims to expand renewable electricity capacity from its current share of 40%, to 52% by 2030.

“With ambitious low-carbon energy projects under construction throughout the country, Morocco reinforces its position among global leaders in sustainable energy. The current renewable installed capacity is 4672 MW. Further renewable projects under development and construction will add more than 5 gigawatts of installed capacity across the country," said Mr Abderrahim El HAFIDI, CEO of ONEE. "This first pilot project will help reduce carbon emissions of the plant and it will enable Morocco to move forward on the decarbonation of its power sector. This agreement serves as an important milestone in paving the way to accelerate the integration of hydrogen in the national energy mix, help the country become less reliant on conventional power, and reduce carbon emissions associated with power generation activities.”

“NAREVA will build on its recognized experience in renewable power to actively contribute to the advancement of the country’s energy goals, as well as to the competitive decarbonation of the continent,” said M. Aymane Taud, CEO, Nareva. “We are thrilled to explore the complementary opportunities between renewable energy, hydrogen production, and efficient gas-fired combustion technologies to provide our country with efficient, flexible power plants that also produce less CO2.”

In addition to industry leading gas turbine experience, GE Vernova has deep expertise with wind turbines, solar and energy storage solutions, grid systems, and power conversion technologies, which are key elements to enable the (green) hydrogen value chain. This requires the integration of several systems including renewable power (e.g., wind and solar), energy storage, grid systems to transmit and control electricity, as well as power conversion systems to provide electricity that matches the electrolyzer requirements. These elements are part of GE Vernova’s technology portfolio with the potential to include as part of this study.

“GE Vernova is pleased to collaborate with ONEE and Nareva to develop this first-of-its- kind project and support climate change commitments in Morocco. With nearly 30 GE Vernova 6B gas turbines having operated on hydrogen over the last two decades, this fleet is an excellent fit for the project,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO for GE Vernova's Gas Power business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. “We look forward to joining forces to provide a reliable and less carbon-intense source of reserve power that will also be a major contributor to mitigating the variability of the grid. Rapid renewable energy growth presents system operators and energy providers with the increasingly difficult task of continuously ensuring grid stability. Highly flexible gas turbines can complement variable renewable energy and help stabilize the grid with reliable power supply.”

About ONEE

The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) is the pillar of the national energy strategy and the armed arm of the State in the drinking water and sanitation sector in Morocco. At the heart of these strategic and essential public services for economic and social progress, ONEE has not only supported the development of contemporary Morocco, but has been an essential actor.

With an installed capacity of 11,474 MW at the end of 2023, ONEE provides electricity to more than 7.1 million customers throughout the Kingdom.

Morocco has carried out ambitious programs contributing to the development of a modern energy market and has implemented a visionary renewable energy strategy which aims to exceed the country's objectives of more than 52% renewable energy. in the electricity mix by 2030. To meet these challenges, ONEE is engaged in an ambitious evolution of the planning and operation of the electricity system.

ONEE has also developed strong interconnections with neighboring countries, making the Kingdom of Morocco a real regional crossroads for electricity exchanges between Africa and Europe.

About Nareva

A leading player in renewable energies and water resources management field, Nareva has actively contributed to Morocco's energy transition since its creation in 2004. Nareva is the first independent electricity producer in Morocco with a portfolio of projects 3200 MW including 2870 MW operational and 330 MW under construction. Nareva is also the national leader in terms of renewable energies with nine wind farms for a cumulative capacity of 1,810 MW including 1,480 MW operational and 330 MW under construction. Building on these achievements, Nareva is actively participating in the implementation of the Kingdom's national sustainable development strategy and aims to continue its momentum to contribute to achieving the national objective of 52% of the electricity mix in capacity by 2030.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Gas Power business engineers advanced, efficient natural gas-powered technologies and services, along with decarbonization solutions that aim to help electrify a lower carbon future.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

