Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by Ithra Dubai, proudly celebrates its achievement of “Luxury Project of the Year” at the prominent 2024 Construction Innovation Awards.

The Construction Innovation Awards have been celebrating leaders in construction and the trailblazing projects they bring to life. One Za’abeel was previously awarded “Best Innovative Project of the Year” in 2019, while still under construction. Now nearing the first year since its opening, the iconic mixed-use development achieves the title of “Luxury Project of the Year” elevating the respected status of One Za’abeel as a flourishing Dubai landmark.

The LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum-certified landmark continues to shine as an embodiment of innovation and ambition, with these accolades recognising One Za’abeel’s redefinition of luxury mixed-use living. Each component of the development was designed to inspire a natural flow of movement and exude opulence, transforming into urban havens of luxury, and elevating the everyday functions of tenants and visitors through natural lighting, an abundance of greenery, premium finishings and appliances, and world-class services and facilities. One Za’abeel houses a range of one-of-a-kind offerings include unforgettable stays at the ultra-luxury One&Only One Za’abeel and the cutting-edge SIRO One Za’abeel, Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining outlets, lavish residences, and grade-A office spaces.

Mr Issam Galadari, Managing Director of One Za’abeel comments: “One Za’abeel stands as an icon of exceptional design and a benchmark for world-class destinations, redefining luxury and innovation on the global stage. The team is proud and honoured to add this acclaimed achievement to our record of accomplishments. This recognition by Construction Innovation Awards acknowledges the landmark development’s exceptional mixed-use experiences and architectural excellence, further solidifying its impact as an exemplar contributing to the distinction of the city of Dubai.”

One Za’abeel delivers unparalleled experiences in offices, residences, Michelin-starred dining, nightlife, and hospitality. To learn more, visit: https://www.onezaabeel.com/

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development promises the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.