Samsung Electronics today announced the availability of One UI 6.1, bringing Galaxy AI to even more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Galaxy AI, the premium mobile AI experiences introduced on the recent Galaxy S24 series, will expand to the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable phones, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets.

The One UI 6.1 update puts the following popular Galaxy AI features into the hands of more users around the world: Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

Barrier-Free Communication and Productivity Taken to a New Level

Galaxy AI makes communication a bridge by offering features that deliver messages across straightforward in any language. Traveling abroad no longer needs to be a daunting prospect with Interpreter converting speech into translated text on a split screen. Live Translate offers instant voice and text translations over phone calls, while Chat Assist helps users’ message in different languages and adjust message tone.

More users can also benefit from its game-changing productivity and information access. Circle to Search with Google streamlines social media and internet interaction with a simple and intuitive gesture while Note Assist simplifies organization tasks with auto-formatting and summarization features. Browsing Assist adeptly summarizes and translates articles on a webpage and with Transcript Assist, users can effortlessly create accurate meeting summaries and translations.

Availability

The update will begin rolling out from early May on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

-Ends-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.