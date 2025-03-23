Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental protection by utilizing treated water in district cooling operations, aiming to preserve precious fresh water resources. This statement aligns with the company’s participation in World Water Day, observed annually on March 22.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, emphasized the vital role of water as the cornerstone of sustainable development, stating: “Water is essential for economic and social development, energy and food production, and the stability of ecosystems and human survival. Moreover, it is a key factor in climate change adaptation, serving as a crucial link between society and the environment.”

Bin Shafar highlighted that in the past year, Empower has expanded its Reverse Osmosis (RO) treatment capacity to 21,359 m³ per day, ensuring greater water recycling efficiency across its district cooling plants. This advancement significantly strengthened the company's water recycling and treatment capabilities, reinforcing its long-term water security strategy. In 2024, 8.3% of the total water used in Empower’s district cooling operations came from recycled sources, primarily treated sewage effluent (TSE), reducing strain on freshwater reserves while maintaining cooling efficiency. The use of TSE as an alternative to potable water, combined with advanced filtration and recycling systems, has significantly improved the company’s water footprint.

Bin Shafar further noted that Empower has achieved substantial savings over the years through its advanced environmental practices, in line with the Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. (27) of 2008 , issued under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which mandates the usage of alternative water sources in district cooling operations to safeguard the nation’s water reserves.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, Empower urged the public to intensify efforts to conserve natural resources and ensure their longevity for future generations. The company emphasized the importance of efficient water use in preserving the environment and combating climate change.