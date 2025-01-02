OMODA & JAECOO strengthens its UAE market presence through a strategic second distributor agreement, marking continued expansion in the region.

The partnership with MAHY Khoory Automotive ensures comprehensive coverage across Abu Dhabi and the Western Region through multiple showrooms and service facilities.

This strategic alignment reinforces OMODA & JAECOO's commitment to establishing a robust nationwide network of automotive excellence.

Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has officially announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with MAHY Khoory Automotive as its second distributor in the UAE. This milestone partnership amplifies the brand's market presence ahead of its official operations launch in Q1 2025, reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive coverage across all emirates.

The collaboration with MAHY Khoory Automotive will establish OMODA & JAECOO's presence in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region through strategically located flagship showrooms on Airport Road and in Mussafah. The expansion strategy includes plans for a third showroom in Al Ain, complemented by advanced service centers in Mussafah and Al Ain, ensuring comprehensive customer support infrastructure by 2026.

This partnership represents a significant step in OMODA & JAECOO's subsidiary model, further developing its innovative operational system for Chinese vehicles in the UAE market. The strategic distribution network ensures superior quality control and prompt service delivery from vehicle handover to after-sales support.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented: "The signing of this strategic partnership with MAHY Khoory Automotive represents another significant milestone in our UAE expansion, reinforcing our commitment to establishing a comprehensive presence in this vital market. MAHY Khoory Automotive's established reputation for excellence in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, coupled with their deep-rooted understanding of local consumer preferences, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together with their automotive expertise and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles that define the future of mobility, we are well-positioned to provide exceptional value to customers across these important emirates. This partnership marks another crucial step in our journey to becoming a leading automotive brand in the UAE, offering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that exceed customer expectations."

Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive, stated: "Our partnership with OMODA & JAECOO marks a transformative moment in the UAE's automotive landscape. We are establishing new standards of excellence through our state-of-the-art showrooms and service facilities. This collaboration goes beyond introducing new vehicles – it represents our shared commitment to pioneering automotive innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. As we launch our comprehensive network of facilities, we are positioned to set new benchmarks in automotive retail and service excellence across Abu Dhabi and the Western Region."

OMODA & JAECOO continues to demonstrate strong momentum in its UAE expansion, with plans to further enhance its presence across all seven emirates through its growing distributor network, ensuring comprehensive coverage and superior service delivery throughout the nation

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand pioneering the future of mobility globally, bringing to life the philosophy of new products, new technology, and new ecosystems in the Middle East under two distinct sub-brands, each with its own charm. Its pathbreaking vehicles enrich automotive experiences through their world-class design aesthetics, superb performance standards, and rigorous emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Dedicated to elevating every journey into an exhilarating experience and delivering exceptional value at every turn, OMODA & JAECOO’s elegantly designed vehicles that place customers at the heart of the experience, seamlessly blending convenience, sportiness, and unrivaled entertainment options on the move.

The brand portfolio includes new energy hybrids and purely electric vehicles, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability. Captivating the world with its first launches, OMODA C5 and JAECOO 7, the trendsetting automotive brand unveiled the pure electric OMODA E5, and the new energy, hybrid SUVs JAECOO J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV at its Ecological Conference, in Wuhu, China, reiterating the brand’s unwavering commitment to premium comfort, sporty style, and superior finishes.

Backed by rigorous testing, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles deliver top-notch performance and quality. With a focus on fuel efficiency and extended battery life for electric vehicles, the brand is contributing to shaping a low-carbon automotive universe.

Innovations such as the O-Universe and intelligent safety systems prioritize the well-being of users, focusing on smart living and future lifestyles. OMODA & JAECOO is not just redefining mobility but shaping a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to create unforgettable automotive experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO was introduced to international markets as a marque of Chery, the fifth largest automobile manufacturer group in China and the largest Chinese automobile exporter since 2003, extending its 27-year legacy beyond borders.

About M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division

MAHY Khoory Automotive (MKA), at the forefront of the UAE’s automotive industry, is recognised for its innovative and customer-focused mobility solutions. With a foundation built on strategic partnerships and a growing portfolio of globally recognised brands, MKA has established itself as a rising force in the region’s dynamic automotive landscape. As the exclusive UAE distributor for a leading international Chinese automotive brand, MKA has been instrumental in introducing high-quality, reliable vehicles to the local market.

Continuing its expansion, MKA has joined forces with visionary brands OMODA & JAECOO to redefine the future of the automotive industry. These partnerships bring cutting-edge vehicles that seamlessly integrate next-generation technology, sophisticated design and exceptional reliability. This strategic collaboration propels MKA’s growth into Abu Dhabi and the Western regions, further cementing its presence across the UAE. Through these initiatives, MKA strengthens its portfolio and reaffirms its commitment to leading the UAE’s automotive market with forward-thinking solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision for a future-ready automotive sector, MKA is at the forefront of advanced mobility solutions, driving sustainable growth and market leadership. With state-of-the-art showrooms and service centres, MKA sets the standard for unparalleled customer care and comprehensive aftersales support. By diversifying its brand offerings and staying ahead of market trends, MKA is poised to shape the future of the automotive industry with bold vision and determination.