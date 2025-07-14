A rich and immersive journey to enhance student learning, cultural awareness, and exposure to global best practices in safety, security and strategic innovation.

Field visits to leading Korean institutions, including Seoul National University, Korea University, MOIS Disaster Management Bureau, and the National Cyber Security Centre.

Student interviews and academic documentation to capture key learning outcomes.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy has announced the launch of an official educational visit to the Republic of Korea, taking place from 18 to 30 July 2025, with the participation of selected students and specialized faculty and administrative members from the Academy.

The visit forms part of Rabdan Academy’s efforts to strengthen international academic cooperation and offer its students unique exposure to global strategic environments, while immersing them in diverse cultural and learning experiences.

The Academy’s delegation will engage in a number of institutional visits and knowledge-exchange activities across South Korea, including Seoul National University, Korea University, the Ministry of Interior and Safety (MOIS) – Disaster and Safety Management Bureau, and the National Cyber Security Centre, in addition to visits to cultural sites such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, the War Memorial of Korea, and the National Museum of Korea.

This initiative reflects Rabdan Academy’s commitment to preparing its students to become future leaders in safety, security, defence and emergency preparedness, while equipping them with a global outlook and practical skills through direct exposure to advanced institutions and practices.

The Academy emphasized that the visit also serves as a platform for enhancing institutional partnerships, documenting lessons learned, and building bridges between academic innovation and real-world applications.

Throughout the visit, interviews will be conducted with students at each stop to reflect on their experiences, capture insights, and produce a closing documentary video that celebrates the Academy’s educational diplomacy in action.

