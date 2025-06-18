Fujairah, UAE – OMODA & JAECOO, in collaboration with their Northern Emirates dealer Galadari Automobiles, proudly marked the grand opening of their brand-new showroom in Fujairah. The prestigious event highlighted the brands’ commitment to expanding their footprint across the UAE and strengthening their presence in the Northern Emirates.

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished guest list, including VIPs, senior leadership from Galadari Automobiles and OMODA & JAECOO, prominent influencers, and customers from across the region. Guests were offered an exclusive first look at the state-of-the-art facility, showcasing a full range of OMODA & JAECOO’s latest models.

With this launch, Fujairah becomes home to the second showroom under the Galadari Automobiles partnership in the Northern Emirates, following Ras Al Khaimah. Plans are already underway for the opening of a third showroom in Sharjah, underscoring the brands’ aggressive growth strategy in the region.

The showroom itself is designed to serve as a hub for automotive enthusiasts, offering a futuristic and immersive experience. Visitors can explore the dynamic line-up, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, J8, and the anticipated new energy vehicles, all in a setting that prioritizes innovation and personalized customer service.

Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented: "The opening of our Fujairah showroom marks a significant step forward in our journey to bring cutting-edge mobility to every corner of the UAE. Together with Galadari Automobiles, we are committed to offering not just advanced vehicles but an elevated ownership experience that resonates with the lifestyle and aspirations of today’s customer."

Axel Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Motors, added: "This showroom is a testament to our dedication to offering customers in the Northern Emirates access to world-class vehicles and aftersales service. Our partnership with OMODA & JAECOO reflects our shared ambition to drive innovation, customer satisfaction, and long-term growth in the UAE automotive sector."

The event also featured interactive demonstrations, networking opportunities, and vehicle showcases, giving guests a hands-on experience with the technology and design that define the OMODA & JAECOO brand.

As the automotive market in the UAE continues to evolve, the opening of this showroom cements the position of OMODA & JAECOO as key players in delivering innovation, style, and sustainable mobility to customers in the region.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7, and JAECOO J5, along with the upcoming SHS models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.