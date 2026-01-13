Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT, the leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, is partnering with the United Arab Emirates Padel Association (UAEPA) to support the UAE National Padel Teams, as the Official Sponsor of the national men’s and women’s teams.

The partnership reflects OMNIYAT’s commitment to supporting initiatives that encourage active lifestyles, community participation, and long-term wellbeing. It also comes at a defining moment for padel in the UAE, as this sport experiences strong growth across the country and the national teams deliver notable successes internationally.

In October 2025, the UAE Men’s National Padel Team accomplished a historic milestone by winning the inaugural Asia Padel Cup in Doha, marking a major step forward for the sport’s development and visibility in the region. The UAE has since strengthened its position as one of Asia’s leading padel markets, with a rapidly expanding base of players, clubs, and international competitions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, and Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group. The agreement was co-signed by Mr. Marwan bin Essa, Board Member of UAEPA, and Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of OMNIYAT.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, said: “Padel in the UAE has reached an important stage in its development, with strong community participation, growing infrastructure, and great international results from our national teams. Partnerships with leading national companies such as OMNIYAT strengthen the foundations of the sport and facilitate the long-term athletic development of national team members as they represent the UAE with confidence in international tournaments.”

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, said: “In a short period of time, padel has become one of the UAE’s most compelling sporting success stories, driven by strong community engagement and a national vision that turns ambition into performance excellence. Supporting this journey reflects OMNIYAT’s belief in initiatives that promote active lifestyles, ambition, and longevity. The national teams’ recent achievements are a source of pride and a clear demonstration of what a focused vision and commitment can deliver. We are excited to be part of their ongoing success journey.”

As Official National Team Sponsor, OMNIYAT will support the UAE men’s and women’s national teams across regional and international tournaments, contributing to athlete development and the continued growth of the sport at both elite and community levels. Through its partnership with the UAE Padel Association, OMNIYAT continues to expand its engagement with sports that promote wellbeing, national achievement, and community connection, while supporting the UAE’s growing presence on the global sporting stage.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is the flagship company within OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio across the real estate hospitality, commercial and tech sectors. OMNIYAT was established in 2005 and continues to set the benchmark as the market leader in ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. It is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

Media queries

Noha Habib, OMNIYAT GROUP, Director, Public Relations & Communications, noha.habib@omniyatgroup.com