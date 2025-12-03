A leader in luxury real estate contracting, Innovo Build were also given the lead on the construction of OMNIYAT’s AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai in 2023 and ORLA and ORLA Infinity, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, last year

Handover of The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai is projected for 2028

Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury developer, is proud to announce a series of transformative construction milestones signalling the steady rise of The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, since its global launch at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2024.

Innovo Build LLC, part of the Innovo Group, has been formally appointed as the main contractor for The Alba – the first beachfront resort destination to be managed by Dorchester Collection – bringing its renowned expertise and craftsmanship to drive the development’s next chapter. A leading contractor in the ultra-luxury real estate segment, Innovo have also led the build for three of OMNIYAT’s other signature projects on Palm Jumeirah – AVA at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA, and ORLA Infinity Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of OMNIYAT, said: “At OMNIYAT, we partner only with the finest global talent across architecture, design, hospitality, and construction to ensure that every living experience we create delivers an unrivalled standard of excellence. Our collaboration with Innovo reflects this commitment. Exceptional progress is already underway on three of our ultra-luxury residences on Palm Jumeirah, and we are confident their expertise will support us in delivering The Alba to our clients by 2028”.

With Innovo mobilising on site, the project is successfully transitioning from groundwork to vertical ascension. Raft foundation works are scheduled to commence in December 2025, marking the moment the structure begins its rise from its foundations toward the skyline. The foundations of the project continue to take form with remarkable coordination and discipline. The diaphragm wall and capping beam works now stand complete, forming a robust structural support for the future towers. The support system installation moves in concert with ongoing excavation, each layer revealing the next chapter of progress, and across the site, piling works advance with purpose.

Looking ahead, the residential zones and portions of the landscaped area are on track for handover to Innovo Build in Q4 2025, setting the stage for the next phase of creation.

The project is set to be delivered on its originally projected completion date in 2028, reaffirming OMNIYAT’s dedication and commitment to delivering ultra-luxury spaces on time, shaped by vision, precision, and unwavering momentum.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

