Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leading provider of digital transformation and innovative technology solutions in the Middle East, has announced a partnership with Eagle Point Software, a global leader in applied learning and learning management solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and education sectors.

The partnership brings together Omnix’s expertise in digital construction, Autodesk, and BIM solutions with Eagle Point Software’s Pinnacle Series, creating an integrated offering that spans technology integration, services, training, and workflow enablement. A key focus of the collaboration will be the localization of learning content in both Arabic and English, ensuring alignment with regional requirements, regulatory considerations, and data compliance standards across the GCC.

This integrated approach is designed to accelerate real-world adoption, shorten learning curves, and drive faster value realization from digital construction investments.

“This partnership with Eagle Point Software reflects our belief that successful digital transformation goes beyond deploying technology. By combining advanced digital construction solutions with applied, in-workflow learning, we are enabling organizations across the GCC to build skills faster, improve adoption, and achieve stronger project outcomes in an increasingly demanding and competitive environment, “said Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.

In today’s fast-paced, project-driven industries, traditional training methods often delay productivity and limit the return on technology investments. Through this partnership, learning is embedded directly into the tools, projects, and workflows used by engineers, architects, designers, manufacturers, and builders, bridging the gap between training and execution.

“We are excited to be expanding Pinnacle Series in the GCC,” said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. “Partnering with Omnix allows us to bring applied learning to organizations across the region at a time when project speed, quality, and workforce readiness are more critical than ever. By combining Omnix’s expertise in digital construction with Pinnacle Series, we are enabling teams to learn while they work, accelerate technology adoption, and achieve measurable outcomes.”

Eagle Point Software’s Pinnacle Series delivers role-based, context-specific learning directly within Autodesk and BIM environments. This approach helps organizations increase productivity, upskill employees more quickly, reduce errors and rework, strengthen collaboration, and support standardization, safety, and compliance.

The partnership closely aligns with Omnix’s vision of end-to-end digital transformation, ensuring that customers not only adopt advanced technologies but also develop the skills and confidence needed to use them effectively. For Eagle Point Software, the collaboration supports its GCC growth strategy by leveraging Omnix’s strong regional presence, enterprise customer base, and deep understanding of local market needs.

For customers, particularly those delivering mega and giga projects across construction, manufacturing, and operations and maintenance, the partnership offers tangible benefits, including faster technology adoption, reduced skills gaps, improved project consistency, and enhanced workforce agility in a rapidly evolving market.

Looking ahead, Omnix and Eagle Point Software will focus on packaging joint solutions that combine localizing content for regional use, launching pilot programs with key customers, and executing joint go-to-market initiatives through events, webinars, and industry forums.

About Eagle Point Software

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/