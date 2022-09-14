Dubai, UAE: Omnix, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (XOC), an innovative managed service offering that was conceptualized to support businesses in their digital journeys.

Omnix’s XOC includes a unique combination of a Security Operations Center (SOC), Network Operations Center (NOC) and Operations Control Center (OCC) with managed services aimed to assist organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and overcome challenges relating to security threats, network issues and performance, as well as operations-related tasks.

The XOC, equipped with the skilled resources and tools, will enable customers to identify cyber threats and analyze network performance, with the goal of enabling organizations across sectors to remain focused on turning their aspirations into reality. It is designed to provide a centralized and coherent view of the users’ network, security, and operations challenges.

“At Omnix we understand our customer needs and are committed to provide both strategic and tactical offerings, especially at a time when they are looking to strengthen their digital transformation journey. The newly launched XOC builds on Omnix’s strength as an industry leading solution provider, and we are committed to providing an environment powered by best-in-class tools and highly qualified resources. Our XOC is the ideal solution for businesses who want to reap the benefits of technology, while remaining focused on their business objectives,” said Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International.

While embracing digital transformation, technology can provide many benefits including superior business performance, a downside is that these businesses are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals across the globe. A report by Ponemon Institute revealed that data breaches result in the average loss of $6.53 million per enterprise organization in the Middle East, which is significantly higher than the global average loss of $3.86 million. Based on data from Saudi Arabia and UAE-based companies, the reported financial impact caused by data breaches is said to have increased by 9.4% over the past years.

Similarly, IT downtime and sluggish network performance can have a direct impact on a business’ bottom line and ongoing operations. According to a report by Gartner, the average cost of IT downtime is $5,600 per minute, equaling to over $330,000 per hour.

Explaining the managed services’ capabilities, Walid added, “With Omnix XOC offerings, and based on customers’ authorization, potential security, network and operations threats/risks will be intercepted, logs will be analyzed and correlated which will give customers holistic view of the incidents. When authorized, Omnix’s team can take immediate actions and correct the problems without needing any user intervention, ensuring that the business environment is protected.”

With the Security Operations Center (SOC), Omnix can support businesses with event classification, alerts prioritization and investigation, incident containment and recovery, remediation and mitigation, and attacks assessment and audits.

In addition, the Network Operations Center (NOC) supports businesses with network performance monitoring, network event management and traffic analysis, network configuration and change management, network maintenance and incidents reporting.

The Operations Control Center (OCC) offering supports businesses with proactive, pre-emptive predictive remote support for physical security systems (system coverage: CCTV, ACS intercom, PMS, PGS), hassle free remote monitoring and support for audio and visual equipment and is located to monitor and stream any source of information to any screen for industrial automation systems such as SCADA.

Today, Omnix occupies a leading position in providing end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements for organizations of various sizes, enabling them to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience, data monetization and revenue generation.