Muscat: Marking a new achievement, Omantel won two prestigious Awards at the Effies MENA Awards 2024, held recently in Dubai, attended by marketing and media experts from the region. The Awards came in recognition of the company's innovative initiatives in the field of marketing and digital media.

Omantel won the Gold Award for its WhatsApp Oman campaign in the Internet and Telecommunications category, as well as the Bronze Award for "Maqroo" campaign in the same category. WhatsApp Oman and Maqroo were distinguished by their creative and effective content, which attracted the attention of the jury and confirmed Omantel's position as a leader in providing innovative digital solutions. These campaigns were conceptualised and executed in collaboration with Leo Burnett Middle East, Omantel’s creative agency, whose strategic insight and innovative storytelling played a pivotal role in their success.

The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry, and recognize any and all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand's success. Winning an Effie is now a global symbol of achievement. The Awards now honor all forms of effective marketing and the companies and individuals creating effective work across the globe.

WhatsApp Oman Campaign

Omantel has launched the WhatsApp Oman campaign as part of its efforts to enhance communication with customers, as it relied on sending morning messages that include stunning landscapes from across the Sultanate. The campaign used artificial intelligence technology to collect and categorize millions of messages, which added a unique touch to its customers experience.

"Maqroo" font

The second Award came in recognition of the "Maqroo" initiative, the first Arabic font designed specifically to help individuals with the dyslexia. Omantel developed this font after thorough study and analysis of hundreds of Arabic fonts, to develop an innovative solution that facilitates reading and writing and contributes to improving the quality of life for individual suffering from dyslexia.

Commenting on the win, Saba Said Al Busaidi, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Omantel, said: "We are proud to have won these prestigious Awards, which recognize the company's outstanding efforts in implementing innovative and effective marketing campaigns”.

“Such campaigns not only contribute to the marketing of the company's services and solutions, but also contribute to solidifying our brand presence in the region”, praising the great role played by Leo Burnett, Omantel creative agency in the success of these campaigns.

Adding to this, Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Middle East, stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Omantel on campaigns that go beyond traditional marketing to create real impact. These accolades reflect the synergy between Omantel’s forward-thinking vision and our commitment to delivering compelling, culturally relevant storytelling.”

Omantel has also won a number of other awards including Dubai lynx gold award for brand experience and activation "Use of Social & Digital Platforms" category, Dubai lynx gold award for PR " social engagement" category, Dubai lynx bronze award for PR " Breakthrough on a Budget" category, Dubai lynx bronze award for media " use of social platforms” category, MMA Smarties – Gold Winner for Media “ social messaging /chatapps/text messaging” category & for real time marketing category, MMA smarties- Silver Winner for marketing “ small budget/big impact “category for WhatsApp Oman's campaign, as well as Dubai lynx grand prix award for industry craft “Typography: Brand & Communications Design” category, Dubai lynx silver award for health care “ Brand-led Education & Awareness” category, Dubai lynx bronze award for design “ Design & interactive design” category, D & AD Wood pencil award for “ health & wellbeing “ category for “Maqroo”.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

